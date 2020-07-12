Saw video of Amitabh Bachchan thanking Nanavati Medics? Fact check, that's months old

By Online Desk

As well-wishes poured in from fans and colleagues online for Amitabh Bachchan, who broke the news on Twitter on Saturday that he had tested positive for the virus, an old video of him thanking hospital workers has been doing the rounds.

Soon after the news of Big B's illness went viral on Twitter, actors, politicians and fans wished for his speedy recovery. This included Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

However, along with it, an old video of Amitabh Bachchan thanking the doctors and other staff of the hospital resurfaced on the social networking platform and was being widely shared.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

In the video, he says, "Namaskar, this is Amitabh Bachchan. I want to talk to all the doctors, nurses and the staff at Nanavati hospital, for the tremendous work you’re doing in these very trying circumstances." He added, "You have become providers of life. I fold my hands and pay my respects to you. This is a very noble deed. Who knows where mankind would be without you?"

Urging his fans to stay positive, he said, "There’s always fear, there is perhaps depression, but please, do not despair or panic. We’re all together in this. We hope and wish that very soon we shall come out of these extraneous circumstances."

According to the Hindustan Times, who fact-checked the video, it was reported that the video appears to have been made in April this year, during the lockdown and that it was not made live from Nanavati Hospital. The hospital has issued a statement regarding the same and have confirmed that the viral video is months old.

As per the hospital sources, Mr Bachchan is "stable with mild symptoms". The 77-year-old has been kept at the hospital's isolation unit.

Son Abhishek Bachchan also shared on Twitter, shortly after his father, that he had tested positive for the virus.

A day after Big B and his son Abhishek tested positive, two other Bachchan family members - Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya have also tested positive for the disease on Sunday. Jaya Bachchan and her daughters Sweta Nanda and Navya Neil Nanda tested negative in the COVID19 swab test.

Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan are currently quarantining themselves at home, while Abhishek said, "My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules!"

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has meanwhile sealed all four bungalows of the Bachchan family that include Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak and Vatsa and have disinfected them.