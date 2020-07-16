Sushant's 'girlfriend' Rhea Chakraborty urges Amit Shah to initiate CBI probe into actor's death

By Online Desk

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on Thursday publicly requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initate a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14. The news of his death triggered angry reaction on exisitng nepotism and favoritism in the film industry.

The actress took it on Twitter to make an appeal, "Respected @AmitShah sir ,

I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty,it is now over a month since his sudden demise

I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry..part 1 .."

In the second tweet she continued, "Part 2.. I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures , prompted Sushant to take this step.

Yours sincerely #satyamevajayate @AmitShah sir"

Earlier in the day, Rhea Chakraborty had requested the cyber crime cell to look into rape and murder threats she has been receiving ever since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

After Rajput's death, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Mumbai Police would also probe the angle of "professional rivalry", which was alleged to be the cause of the suicide.

It is to be noted that, on June 18, Chakraborty was called to Bandra police station to record her statement.

The fans of the late actor demanded probe into the incident with viral hashtags on social media accusing many celebrites for their alleged involvement in sidelining their favourite filmstar.

(With PTI inputs)