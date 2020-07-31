STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Truth shall prevail: Rhea Chakraborty on allegations against her in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

In a video statement issued by her lawyers, the actor refrained from commenting on "horrible things" being said against her saying that the matter is sub judice.

Published: 31st July 2020 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Rhea Chakraborty in recently released video.

Rhea Chakraborty in recently released video. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After an FIR was registered against her in various sections including abetment of suicide in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, actor Rhea Chakraborty on Friday said that she has faith in the judiciary and she will get justice.

"I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though horrible things are being said about me in the electronic media. I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub judice. Satyamev Jayate. The truth shall prevail," Chakraborty said in the video statement.

An FIR was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Chakraborty in Bihar under several sections including abetment of suicide.

Days after Rajput's death, Chakraborty said she was the "girlfriend" of the 'Dil Bechara' actor while requesting a CBI inquiry in the case.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Chakraborty has also approached the Supreme Court for transfer of investigation to Mumbai in the FIR registered against her in Patna.

Earlier in the day, targeting Chakraborty over Rajput's death, Bihar Minister and JD-U leader Maheshwar Hazari said she played the role of "vishkanya" and alleged that there is a "big gang" behind the "killing" of the actor.

"There is a big gang behind the killing of Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier also talented people who went to Mumbai for work were killed. This gang used Rhea Chakraborty. She trapped Sushant Singh Rajput in a love affair, got his money transferred. Later, she started drama of 'bhoot pret' (ghosts) and played the role of a 'vishkanya'. She sabotaged his talent and defamed love," Hazari told ANI.

According to the Maharashtra police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that Mumbai Police are investigating the case and it will not be transferred to the CBI. 

