STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sushant Singh Rajput was always full of life: Remo D'souza

Remo D'souza said after participating in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', Sushant had come to my show 'Dance Plus' to promote his film 'Chhichhore'.

Published: 14th June 2020 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | Yash Raj Films)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Sushant was always full of life. I was surprised he did not win the season of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4' because he was simply the best there.

I cannot digest the news of his death. It is too disturbing. He had everything. After participating in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', he had come to my show 'Dance Plus' to promote his film 'Chhichhore'.

ALSO READ: Bollywood in shock over Sushant Singh Rajput's death

He always had this complaint, whenever he met me: 'Why don't you cast me in ABCD?' I would say, 'definitely, I will cast you'. He was a good actor, good dancer and good looking. Of course, I would have done a film with him.

I don't know the reason why he did that (refers to the fact that Sushant was found hanging at his residence). But taking your own life is not done. You are taking a part of others' lives, too -- all the people who love you.

(Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'souza knew Sushant Singh Rajput from long before the late actor became a star. He had judged Sushant about a decade ago on the dance reality show, "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4". Sushant had finished second in the competition)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput death Sushant Singh Rajput suicide Sushant Singh Sushant Singh death Sushant Singh suicide Remo D Souza
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp