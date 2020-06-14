Bollywood in shock over Sushant Singh Rajput's death

By IANS

MUMBAI: Condolences from Bollywood colleagues continued to pour in all through Sunday, as the news of Sushant Singh Rajputs death became known. The actor was found hanging in his residence by his maid on Sunday morning.

From superstars Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithtik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, to co-stars and colleagues including Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani, Anushka Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Kiara Advani, to filmmakers including Karan Johar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Ekta Kapoor, everyone expressed shock while remembering the "young", "talented" and "wonderful" actor on social media.

Among celebrities who expressed shock and condolence was Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. "Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I'd enjoyed the film and wish I'd been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family," Akshay tweeted.

"He loved me so much... I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking," Shah Rukh tweeted along with an image in which he can be seen sharing smiles with the late actor.

Paying condolences to Sushant, Hrithik Roshan tweeted: "Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about Sushant. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. He had so much life in him. Extremely disheartening news."

Varun Dhawan recalled the memorable time spent with Sushant. "I really can't believe this. Sushant was a wonderful actor and I still remember the times I spent with him. His performance always inspired me. Deepest condolences to his fans and family. RIP #SushantSinghRajput," he wrote.

Actor Shahid Kapoor wrote: "Just heard the shocking news about Sushant. My deepest condolences to his family. May god give them strength. I still find it hard to absorb."

Actor Abhishek Bachchan tweeted: "This is just so shocking. A wonderful talent. RIP Sushant."

Actor Riteish Deshmukh was deeply saddened. "Shocked beyond words #SushantSinghRajput no more .... deeply saddened," Riteish expressed his grief.

Sushant's "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" co-star Kiara Advani expressed: "Deeply saddened. My heart goes out to Sushants family at this time. Reminiscing and cherishing every moment of our Dhoni shoot. Can't believe this.. gone too too soon. Broken heart."

Jacqueline Fernandez posted a video of a dance performance with Sushant. The actress, who co-starred with the late actor in the digital film "Drive", wrote: "Sush... I'm so sorry... RIP."

Karan Johar, who produced "Drive" posted a long, emotional note on Instagram. "I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again...we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them....Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug," wrote Johar.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wrote to say he could not believe the news. "I can't believe this at all... it's shocking... a beautiful actor and a good friend... it's disheartening .#RestInPeace my friend," Nawazuddin posted.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's shared similar sentiments. He wrote: "Wtf .. this is not true."

"Absolutely heartbroken by this news. Not someone I met or knew personally but this really hits you in the gut. So talented and so young. RIP #SushantSinghRajput," wrote Dulquer Salman.

Swara Bhasker tweeted: "No No No!!!!! Horrible heartbreaking news of the passing of #SushantSinghRajput ! Shocking and sad beyond words!

"Goodbye Sushant.. you were such a wonderful performer and had such a long long way to go! Don't know what you were going through but I'm sorry for your suffering," she added.

Saif Ali Khan wrote: "He was way too young with talent and intelligence and a whole life ahead. Terrible that he felt that this was the way out. Very very sad."

Producer Ekta Kapoor, who introduced Sushant as the lead actor in the hit TV show "Pavitra Rishta", has posted a screenshot of her last conversation with Sushant on Instagram.

"Not fair Sushi. One week everything changed. Not fair my baby," Ekta wrote.

Sidharth Malhotra remembered Sushant as a "fellow colleague with such good work backing him"

"Gone to soon, rest in peace bro. My prayer with his family and loved ones #SushantSinghRajput," he added.

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill tweeted: "Shocked ..saddened .. not an age to go ..not a way to go .. tragic .. #ripsushantsinghrajput."

"Who would have thought that behind that cherubic smile that could warm the coldest hearts lay a troubled soul.. RIP my friend Crying face Don't have words to express my grief.. sad, shocking, unbelievable #gonetoosoon #numb," Ronit Roy wrote.

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari spoke about her future plans with Sushant which they had discussed together.

"We had to discuss so many more unread books. Speak about biomimicry. So much more to explore in life. Why my dear one. Why God. So many more unread books. Speak about biomimicry. So much more to explore in life. Why my dear one. Why God," Ashwini tweeted.

News of Sushant's death comes within days of the news that his former manager Disha Salian's death. Reportedly, he was not in good state of mind.

Rajput is best known for his titular role in Neeraj Pandey's 2016 release, 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', the biopic of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

He made his film debut in Abhishek Kapoor's 2013 release, "Kai Po Che", and was seen in films like "Chhochhore", "Detective Byomkesh Bakshi", "Raabta", "Kedarnath" and "Shudh Desi Romance".

Before Bollywood, Sushant had a stint on television. He rose to fame with "Pavitra Rishta", which also starred his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. He worked as a backup dancer in Bollywood before getting his big break as an actor.