Never thought Sushant Singh would take such a drastic step: 'Kai Po Che' co-star Digvijay Deshmukh

NEW DELHI: Young cricketer Digvijay Deshmukh, who starred in popular Bollywood movie 'Kai Po Che' along side Sushant Singh Rajput, says he is in utter shock following the death of the actor.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai in an apparent suicide on Sunday, a police official said. He was found hanging at his home by his domestic help who alerted the police.

Deshmukh, who played the role of Ali in the 2013 movie, stated he still needs time to come to terms with Sushant's death. The two spent time on the screen playing cricket and also off-screen and Deshmukh stated that he never thought Sushant would take such a drastic step in his life.

"I am still in shock. I keep on remembering things about him. I am not able to understand anything," Deshmukh told IANS.

"We used to spend time off the screen as well. Never thought that he would do anything like this. His mindset wasn't like that at all."

Deshmukh also spoke about Sushant's recent movie where the 34-year-old had played the role of a dad fighting to save the life of his son, who had jumped off the balcony after failing to land himself in a good engineering college.

Deshmukh, who was bought by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 auction, said people might never know what was going inside Sushant's head which forced him to take such a drastic step.

"In his recent movie 'Chhichhore' he had sent across a message regarding these things that there is always another way.

"He told his reel life son about it and unfortunately he committed the same today. But we can never understand what he must be going through," said Deshmukh.