Fans and family in Bihar shell-shocked over Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant alias Gulshan's father, who fainted on hearing about his son, has been living alone in their house along with a caretaker. 

Published: 14th June 2020 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 08:42 PM

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

Patna-born Sushant Singh Rajput's death has sent shockwaves across the state of Bihar. As the news spread like a wildfire, a huge crowd gathered outside his house ar Rajiv Nagar on Sunday afternoon. The bystanders could hear the actor's father Krishna Kumar Singh wailing over his son's untimely demise. Sushant alias Gulshan's father, who fainted on hearing about his son, has been living alone in their house along with a caretaker. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Sushant's friend and neighbour Munna recalls his childhood days where he grew up playing cricket with the actor. "Sushant was an emotional and intelligent person who excelled in his studies. He was one of the most brilliant students at St Karen's School from where he completed his schooling. A math wizard and an engineering graduate from a Delhi college, Sushant's innate talent in acting shot him to fame."

His death has left many of his fans inconsolable. "Sushant's death has left his relatives and fans from Purnea and Barharakoti in a state of shock. His ancestral home is at Maldiha village and his mother's paternal home is at Khagaria," Ranjan Kumar Sinha, a publicity manager of Bihar's Bhojiwood said.

Laxmi Devi, the caretaker of Sushant's father told the media that two days ago the actor had advised his father not to venture out from home amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Fondly called Gulshan, he grew up with five sisters. His mother passed away in 2002. The actor had recently mentioned his late mother and how much he missed her," she said, further adding that he had assured his father that the two will take a trip soon. 

Sushant's uncle Rakesh Singh, devastated over his passing. stated that he was the apple of everyone's eye in the family. "How can he take such a drastic step? He was someone who was not easily bogged down even during adversities," he said. 

Former MP of Vaishali Lovely Anand and a close friend of the actor has demanded a probe into the incident. Speaking to the media, she said, "His PA ended her life a few days back, followed by Sushant's death." 

Family sources have said that the actor's body will be brought back to Patna for the final rites. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar also shared his condolences. 

