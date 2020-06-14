STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sushant Singh Rajput's journey in entertainment world inspired many: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi dubbed the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput earlier in the day as a bright actor gone too soon.

Published: 14th June 2020 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi (L) and Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

PM Narendra Modi (L) and Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dubbed the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput earlier in the day as a "bright actor gone too soon" and said that his rise in the world of entertainment inspired many.

"Sushant Singh Rajput... a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

Bollywood in shock over Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Rajput's body was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday morning. Rajput, 34, hailed from Bihar and was educated in Patna and New Delhi, before shifting to Mumbai.

Narendra Modi Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput death Sushant Singh Rajput suicide Sushant Singh Sushant Singh death Sushant Singh suicide
