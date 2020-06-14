STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sushant Singh Rajput became Bollywood star rising from the streets of Patna

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput had visited his native village Badhra Kothi in Purnia, Bihar, about a year ago.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

By IANS

PATNA: People here are finding it hard to believe that local boy Sushant Singh Rajput, who rose from the streets of Patna to become a Bollywood star, is no more.

They are struggling to come to terms with the fact that the hardworking Sushant will never again grace the screen or be with them in his hometown after the 34-year-old actor hanged himself in his apartment in Mumbai on Sunday.

Sushant had a deep connection with Bihar. Born in Patna, Sushant did his initial education at St Karen's High School in Patna. In the year 2001, he passed class X and went to Delhi for further studies. Today when his teachers came to know about his untimely passing, they simply could not believe it.

His teachers say that Sushant was good at reading. Educationists say that he loved to play cricket during school time. The teachers who taught him said that he was entertaining and cheerful since childhood.

Seema Singh, Principal of St Karen's High School, says that Sushant's teachers are shocked to hear the sad news. She said that in today's times all family members need to take care of each other.

After completing his initial education in Patna, Sushant went to study at Kulachi Hansraj Model School in New Delhi and after that he studied Mechanical Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering.

Sushant started his career as a backup dancer and never looked back.

The serial 'Pavitra Rishta' proved to be a milestone in Sushant's career. After this, he also appeared in many dance reality shows. Sushant, who became a big TV star in a short span of time, later transitioned to films.

He is best known for his lead role in Neeraj Pandey's 2016 release 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', a biopic of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

He started his film career with Abhishek Kapoor's 2013 release 'Kai Po Che' followed by films like 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshi', 'Rabta', 'Kedarnath' and 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Chichhore'.

Incidentally, Sushant's manager had also committed suicide a few days ago.

Sushant had visited his native village Badhra Kothi in Purnia, Bihar, about a year ago. He had also gone to Khagaria where people gave him a grand welcome. People here are also shocked on the news of his death.

Sushant also had a political connection in Bihar as he was a cousin of Neeraj Bablu, a former BJP MLA from Supaul.

