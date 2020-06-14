Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput kills himself

By Online Desk

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on Sunday. He was 34.

Mumbai Police DCP Pranay Ashok said, "Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide and investigations are on."

Sushant started his acting career on the small screen and after nearly five years on television he got his big break in Bollywood in 2013 with 'Kai Po Che!'.

Since then he has been a part of many successful films in a career that include 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Kedarnath', 'Chhichhore' among others.

Sushant hit the peak of his career in 2016 when he played the lead in former Indian captain MS Dhoni's biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year, making over 200 crore at the box-office.

The last big screen release 'Chhichhore' in 2019 also went on to become a smash hit at the box office.

Sushant was in a relationship with his 'Pavitra Rishta' co-star Ankita Lokhande for six years. The couple broke up in 2016.

A few days back Sushant's former manager Disha Salian reportedly committed suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of her apartment in Malad.

After the sudden demise of Sushant, many Bollywood celebrities and sports athletes took to Twitter expressing shock and grief at the new.

At a loss of words. Extremely tragic and upsetting to hear. We will all miss you immensely. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace #SushantSingh #SushantSinghRajput — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) June 14, 2020

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

Extremely shocked n deeply saddened to hear about #SushantSinghRajput

how tragic..

RIP — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) June 14, 2020

Still can’t believe the news....so so so painful to hear this...can’t say anything...it’s to much to handle..just rest in peace my friend...

#sushantsinghrajput — Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) June 14, 2020

Shocked. This is so sad. So young and talented, will pray that u rest in peace brother #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/bWIKrJZAeO — Rannvijay Singha (@rannvijaysingha) June 14, 2020

Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more .... deeply saddened!! — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2020

Gone way too soon. Its shocking and even more sad to loose such a young talented actor and a human. You will be missed on screen dhoni.#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/WCMJUytakW — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 14, 2020

I’m deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput my heart goes out for his family — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 14, 2020

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is truly sad. What a tragic loss Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 14, 2020

Too young to go... too young... just call and talk if you feel sad... please ! Please! We’re all here. — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 14, 2020

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

Suicide Prevention Helpline Numbers

Assam

Sarathi 104

104

24x7

Chandigarh

Asha Helpline

+91 172 2735436, +91 172 2735446

Monday to Saturday: 8 am to 7 pm

Chhattisgarh

Arogya Seva: Health Care and Health Counseling Center

104

24x7

Delhi

Sumaitri:

+91 011 23389090

Mon-Fri 2 pm to 10 pm and Sat-Sun 10 am & to 10 pm

Snehi

+91 011 65978181

Daily: 2 pm to 6 pm

Sanjeevani:

011 24311918, 011 24318883 (Mon-Fri)

26862222, 26864488, 40769002 (Mon-Sat)

Timings: 10 am to 5.30 pm

Fortis Stress Helpline:

+918376804102

24x7

Goa

COOJ Mental Health Foundation:

+91 8322252525, +91 98225 62522

Weekdays: 3 pm to 7 pm

Gujarat

Saath

+91 79 26305544 , +91 79 26300222

Daily: 1 pm to 7 pm

Ahmedabad

Jeevan Aastha helpline

1800 233 3330

24x7

Gandhinagar

Jammu and Kashmir

Kashmir Lifeline

1800 180 7020

Sunday to Thursday: 10 am to 5 pm

Srinagar

The Sara

+91-9697-606060

Daily: 10 am to 5 pm

Jammu Tawi

Jharkhand

Chikitsa Salah: Health Information Helpline

104

24x7

Jeevan Suicide Prevention Helpline

+91 0657 6453841, +91 0657 6555555

Daily: 10am to 6pm

Jamshedpur

Karnataka

Parivarthan Counseling Helpline Services

+91 7676 602 602

04:00 PM to 10:00 PM | Monday to Friday

Bengaluru

SAHAI

+91 080 25497777, 9886444075

Monday to Saturday: 10 AM to 8 PM

Bengaluru

Sa-Mudra Yuva Helpline

+91 9880396331

24x7

Bengaluru

Arogya Sahayavani

104

24x7

Kerala

Thanal Suicide Prevention centre

+91 0495 2760000

Daily: 10 am to 6 pm

Kozhikode

Maithri Kochi

+91 484 2540530

Daily: 10 am to 7 pm

Kochi

Pratheeksha

+91 0484 2448830

Daily: 10 am to 6 pm

3N Paravur

Prathyasa

+91 480 2820091

Irinjalakuda

Sanjeevani

+91 0471 2533900

Monday to Saturday: 1 pm to 5 pm

Thiruvananthapuram

DISHA

1056

24x7

Madhya Pradesh

Spandan

+91 9630899002, +91 7389366696

24x7

Indore

Sanjivani

1253, +91 0761-2626622

Jabalpur

Jeevan Aadhar- Adolescent Helpline

1800-233-1250

Daily: 9 am to 5 pm (Except National Holidays)

Bhopal

Maharashtra

Hitguj help number

+91 022 24131212

Mumbai

Aasra

+91 9820466726

24x7

Navi Mumbai

Nagpur Suicide Prevention Helpline

8888817666

Nagpur

Connecting NGO

1800 843 4353 (Toll-Free)/9922001122

Daily: 12 PM to 8 PM

Pune

Vandrevala Foundation

1860 266 2345, 1800 233 3330

24x7

Tata Institute of Social Sciences icall

022 25521111

Monday to Saturday: 8 AM to 10 PM

Mumbai

The Samaritans Mumbai

+91 84229 84528 / +91 84229 84529 / +91 84229 84530

Daily: 3 PM to 9 PM

Mumbai

Maitra Helpline

+91 022 25385447

Monday to Saturday: 9 am to 9 pm and Sunday: 9 am to 1 pm

Thane

Shushrusha Counseling, Guidance and Training Institute

+91 9422627571, +91 8275038382

24x7

Islampur

Odisha

Health Helpline

104

24x7

Pondicherry

Maitreyi

+91 0413 2339999

Daily: 2 pm to 8 pm

Punjab

Medical Consultation – Health

104

24x7

Rajasthan

Medical Advice and Helpline

104

24x7

Hope Helpline for Students

+91 0744 2333666 , +91 0744 2414141

24x7

Kota

Sikkim

Suicide Prevention Helpline

221152, 18003453225

24x7

Gangtok

Tamil Nadu

Sneha India foundation

+91 044-24640050 | 24 Hours | Monday to Sunday

+91 044-24640060 | 08:00 AM - 10:00 PM | Monday to Sunday

Chennai

Medical Helpline

104

24x7

Jeevan Suicide Prevention Hotline

+91 044 2656 4444

24x7

Chennai

Telangana

Roshni Trust:

+91 40 6620 2000, +91 40 6620 2001

Monday to Saturday: 11 am to 9 pm

Secunderabad

One Life

+91 7893078930

24x7

Hyderabad

Sevakendram-Health Information Helpline

104

24x7

Darshika

+91 040 27755506, +91 040 27755505

Secunderabad

Makro Foundation - Suicide Prevention Helpdesk

+91 040 46004600

Monday to Friday: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Hyderabad

West Bengal

Lifeline Foundation

+91 033 24637401, +91 033 24637432

Monday to Sunday: 10:00 AM to 06:00 PM

Kolkata

NIBS Helpline

+91 98364 01234, +91 033 2286 5603

Monday to Friday: 6 pm and 10 pm

Kolkata