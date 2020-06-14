STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput kills himself

Mumbai Police DCP Pranay Ashok said Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide and investigations are on.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on Sunday. He was 34.

Mumbai Police DCP Pranay Ashok said, "Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide and investigations are on."

Sushant started his acting career on the small screen and after nearly five years on television he got his big break in Bollywood in 2013 with 'Kai Po Che!'.

Since then he has been a part of many successful films in a career that include 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Kedarnath', 'Chhichhore' among others.

Sushant hit the peak of his career in 2016 when he played the lead in former Indian captain MS Dhoni's biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year, making over 200 crore at the box-office.

The last big screen release 'Chhichhore' in 2019 also went on to become a smash hit at the box office. 

Sushant was in a relationship with his 'Pavitra Rishta' co-star Ankita Lokhande for six years. The couple broke up in 2016.

A few days back Sushant's former manager Disha Salian reportedly committed suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of her apartment in Malad.

After the sudden demise of Sushant, many Bollywood celebrities and sports athletes took to Twitter expressing shock and grief at the new.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

Suicide Prevention Helpline Numbers

Assam

Sarathi 104
104
24x7

Chandigarh

Asha Helpline
+91 172 2735436, +91 172 2735446
Monday to Saturday: 8 am to 7 pm

Chhattisgarh

Arogya Seva: Health Care and Health Counseling Center
104
24x7

Delhi

Sumaitri:
+91 011 23389090
Mon-Fri 2 pm to 10 pm and Sat-Sun 10 am & to 10 pm

Snehi
+91 011 65978181
Daily: 2 pm to 6 pm

Sanjeevani:
011 24311918, 011 24318883 (Mon-Fri) 
26862222, 26864488, 40769002 (Mon-Sat)
Timings: 10 am to 5.30 pm

Fortis Stress Helpline:
+918376804102
24x7

Goa

COOJ Mental Health Foundation:
+91 8322252525, +91 98225 62522
Weekdays: 3 pm to 7 pm

Gujarat

Saath
+91 79 26305544 , +91 79 26300222
Daily: 1 pm to 7 pm
Ahmedabad

Jeevan Aastha helpline
1800 233 3330
24x7
Gandhinagar

Jammu and Kashmir

Kashmir Lifeline
1800 180 7020
Sunday to Thursday: 10 am to 5 pm
Srinagar

The Sara
+91-9697-606060
Daily: 10 am to 5 pm
Jammu Tawi

Jharkhand

Chikitsa Salah: Health Information Helpline
104
24x7

Jeevan Suicide Prevention Helpline
+91 0657 6453841, +91 0657 6555555
Daily: 10am to 6pm
Jamshedpur

Karnataka

Parivarthan Counseling Helpline Services
+91 7676 602 602
04:00 PM to 10:00 PM | Monday to Friday
Bengaluru

SAHAI
+91 080 25497777, 9886444075
Monday to Saturday: 10 AM to 8 PM
Bengaluru

Sa-Mudra Yuva Helpline
+91 9880396331
24x7
Bengaluru

Arogya Sahayavani
104
24x7

Kerala

Thanal Suicide Prevention centre
+91 0495 2760000
Daily: 10 am to 6 pm
Kozhikode

Maithri Kochi
+91 484 2540530
Daily: 10 am to 7 pm
Kochi

Pratheeksha
+91 0484 2448830
Daily: 10 am to 6 pm
3N Paravur

Prathyasa
+91 480 2820091
Irinjalakuda

Sanjeevani
+91 0471 2533900
Monday to Saturday: 1 pm to 5 pm
Thiruvananthapuram

DISHA
1056
24x7

Madhya Pradesh

Spandan
+91 9630899002, +91 7389366696
24x7
Indore

Sanjivani
1253, +91 0761-2626622
Jabalpur

Jeevan Aadhar- Adolescent Helpline
1800-233-1250
Daily: 9 am to 5 pm (Except National Holidays)
Bhopal

Maharashtra

Hitguj help number
+91 022 24131212
Mumbai

Aasra 
+91 9820466726 
24x7
Navi Mumbai

Nagpur Suicide Prevention Helpline
8888817666
Nagpur

Connecting NGO
1800 843 4353 (Toll-Free)/9922001122
Daily: 12 PM to 8 PM
Pune

Vandrevala Foundation
1860 266 2345, 1800 233 3330
24x7

Tata Institute of Social Sciences icall 
022 25521111
Monday to Saturday: 8 AM to 10 PM
Mumbai

The Samaritans Mumbai
+91 84229 84528 / +91 84229 84529 / +91 84229 84530
Daily: 3 PM to 9 PM
Mumbai

Maitra Helpline
+91 022 25385447
Monday to Saturday: 9 am to 9 pm and Sunday: 9 am to 1 pm
Thane

Shushrusha Counseling, Guidance and Training Institute
+91 9422627571, +91 8275038382
24x7
Islampur

Odisha

Health Helpline
104
24x7

Pondicherry

Maitreyi
+91 0413 2339999
Daily: 2 pm to 8 pm

Punjab

Medical Consultation – Health
104
24x7

Rajasthan

Medical Advice and Helpline
104
24x7

Hope Helpline for Students
+91 0744 2333666 , +91 0744 2414141
24x7
Kota

Sikkim

Suicide Prevention Helpline
221152, 18003453225
24x7
Gangtok

Tamil Nadu

Sneha India foundation
+91 044-24640050 | 24 Hours | Monday to Sunday
+91 044-24640060 | 08:00 AM - 10:00 PM | Monday to Sunday
Chennai

Medical Helpline
104
24x7

Jeevan Suicide Prevention Hotline
+91 044 2656 4444
24x7
Chennai

Telangana

Roshni Trust:
+91 40 6620 2000, +91 40 6620 2001
Monday to Saturday: 11 am to 9 pm
Secunderabad

One Life
+91 7893078930
24x7
Hyderabad

Sevakendram-Health Information Helpline
104
24x7

Darshika
+91 040 27755506, +91 040 27755505
Secunderabad

Makro Foundation - Suicide Prevention Helpdesk
+91 040 46004600
Monday to Friday: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm
Hyderabad

West Bengal

Lifeline Foundation
+91 033 24637401, +91 033 24637432
Monday to Sunday: 10:00 AM to 06:00 PM
Kolkata

NIBS Helpline
+91 98364 01234, +91 033 2286 5603
Monday to Friday: 6 pm and 10 pm
Kolkata

