Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput kills himself

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on Sunday. He was 34.
Mumbai Police DCP Pranay Ashok said, "Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide and investigations are on."
ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's journey in entertainment world inspired many, says PM Narendra Modi
Sushant started his acting career on the small screen and after nearly five years on television he got his big break in Bollywood in 2013 with 'Kai Po Che!'.
Since then he has been a part of many successful films in a career that include 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Kedarnath', 'Chhichhore' among others.
Sushant hit the peak of his career in 2016 when he played the lead in former Indian captain MS Dhoni's biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story'.
ALSO READ: Bollywood in shock over Sushant Singh Rajput's death
The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year, making over 200 crore at the box-office.
The last big screen release 'Chhichhore' in 2019 also went on to become a smash hit at the box office.
Sushant was in a relationship with his 'Pavitra Rishta' co-star Ankita Lokhande for six years. The couple broke up in 2016.
A few days back Sushant's former manager Disha Salian reportedly committed suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of her apartment in Malad.
ALSO READ: Suicide Prevention - How to identify signs of suicidal behaviour
After the sudden demise of Sushant, many Bollywood celebrities and sports athletes took to Twitter expressing shock and grief at the new.
At a loss of words. Extremely tragic and upsetting to hear. We will all miss you immensely. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace #SushantSingh #SushantSinghRajput— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) June 14, 2020
Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020
Extremely shocked n deeply saddened to hear about #SushantSinghRajput— Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) June 14, 2020
how tragic..
RIP
Still can’t believe the news....so so so painful to hear this...can’t say anything...it’s to much to handle..just rest in peace my friend...— Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) June 14, 2020
#sushantsinghrajput
Shocked. This is so sad. So young and talented, will pray that u rest in peace brother #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/bWIKrJZAeO— Rannvijay Singha (@rannvijaysingha) June 14, 2020
Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more .... deeply saddened!!— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2020
Gone way too soon. Its shocking and even more sad to loose such a young talented actor and a human. You will be missed on screen dhoni.#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/WCMJUytakW— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 14, 2020
I’m deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput my heart goes out for his family— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 14, 2020
The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is truly sad. What a tragic loss Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 14, 2020
Too young to go... too young... just call and talk if you feel sad... please ! Please! We’re all here.— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 14, 2020
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.
Suicide Prevention Helpline Numbers
Assam
Sarathi 104
104
24x7
Chandigarh
Asha Helpline
+91 172 2735436, +91 172 2735446
Monday to Saturday: 8 am to 7 pm
Chhattisgarh
Arogya Seva: Health Care and Health Counseling Center
104
24x7
Delhi
Sumaitri:
+91 011 23389090
Mon-Fri 2 pm to 10 pm and Sat-Sun 10 am & to 10 pm
Snehi
+91 011 65978181
Daily: 2 pm to 6 pm
Sanjeevani:
011 24311918, 011 24318883 (Mon-Fri)
26862222, 26864488, 40769002 (Mon-Sat)
Timings: 10 am to 5.30 pm
Fortis Stress Helpline:
+918376804102
24x7
Goa
COOJ Mental Health Foundation:
+91 8322252525, +91 98225 62522
Weekdays: 3 pm to 7 pm
Gujarat
Saath
+91 79 26305544 , +91 79 26300222
Daily: 1 pm to 7 pm
Ahmedabad
Jeevan Aastha helpline
1800 233 3330
24x7
Gandhinagar
Jammu and Kashmir
Kashmir Lifeline
1800 180 7020
Sunday to Thursday: 10 am to 5 pm
Srinagar
The Sara
+91-9697-606060
Daily: 10 am to 5 pm
Jammu Tawi
Jharkhand
Chikitsa Salah: Health Information Helpline
104
24x7
Jeevan Suicide Prevention Helpline
+91 0657 6453841, +91 0657 6555555
Daily: 10am to 6pm
Jamshedpur
Karnataka
Parivarthan Counseling Helpline Services
+91 7676 602 602
04:00 PM to 10:00 PM | Monday to Friday
Bengaluru
SAHAI
+91 080 25497777, 9886444075
Monday to Saturday: 10 AM to 8 PM
Bengaluru
Sa-Mudra Yuva Helpline
+91 9880396331
24x7
Bengaluru
Arogya Sahayavani
104
24x7
Kerala
Thanal Suicide Prevention centre
+91 0495 2760000
Daily: 10 am to 6 pm
Kozhikode
Maithri Kochi
+91 484 2540530
Daily: 10 am to 7 pm
Kochi
Pratheeksha
+91 0484 2448830
Daily: 10 am to 6 pm
3N Paravur
Prathyasa
+91 480 2820091
Irinjalakuda
Sanjeevani
+91 0471 2533900
Monday to Saturday: 1 pm to 5 pm
Thiruvananthapuram
DISHA
1056
24x7
Madhya Pradesh
Spandan
+91 9630899002, +91 7389366696
24x7
Indore
Sanjivani
1253, +91 0761-2626622
Jabalpur
Jeevan Aadhar- Adolescent Helpline
1800-233-1250
Daily: 9 am to 5 pm (Except National Holidays)
Bhopal
Maharashtra
Hitguj help number
+91 022 24131212
Mumbai
Aasra
+91 9820466726
24x7
Navi Mumbai
Nagpur Suicide Prevention Helpline
8888817666
Nagpur
Connecting NGO
1800 843 4353 (Toll-Free)/9922001122
Daily: 12 PM to 8 PM
Pune
Vandrevala Foundation
1860 266 2345, 1800 233 3330
24x7
Tata Institute of Social Sciences icall
022 25521111
Monday to Saturday: 8 AM to 10 PM
Mumbai
The Samaritans Mumbai
+91 84229 84528 / +91 84229 84529 / +91 84229 84530
Daily: 3 PM to 9 PM
Mumbai
Maitra Helpline
+91 022 25385447
Monday to Saturday: 9 am to 9 pm and Sunday: 9 am to 1 pm
Thane
Shushrusha Counseling, Guidance and Training Institute
+91 9422627571, +91 8275038382
24x7
Islampur
Odisha
Health Helpline
104
24x7
Pondicherry
Maitreyi
+91 0413 2339999
Daily: 2 pm to 8 pm
Punjab
Medical Consultation – Health
104
24x7
Rajasthan
Medical Advice and Helpline
104
24x7
Hope Helpline for Students
+91 0744 2333666 , +91 0744 2414141
24x7
Kota
Sikkim
Suicide Prevention Helpline
221152, 18003453225
24x7
Gangtok
Tamil Nadu
Sneha India foundation
+91 044-24640050 | 24 Hours | Monday to Sunday
+91 044-24640060 | 08:00 AM - 10:00 PM | Monday to Sunday
Chennai
Medical Helpline
104
24x7
Jeevan Suicide Prevention Hotline
+91 044 2656 4444
24x7
Chennai
Telangana
Roshni Trust:
+91 40 6620 2000, +91 40 6620 2001
Monday to Saturday: 11 am to 9 pm
Secunderabad
One Life
+91 7893078930
24x7
Hyderabad
Sevakendram-Health Information Helpline
104
24x7
Darshika
+91 040 27755506, +91 040 27755505
Secunderabad
Makro Foundation - Suicide Prevention Helpdesk
+91 040 46004600
Monday to Friday: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm
Hyderabad
West Bengal
Lifeline Foundation
+91 033 24637401, +91 033 24637432
Monday to Sunday: 10:00 AM to 06:00 PM
Kolkata
NIBS Helpline
+91 98364 01234, +91 033 2286 5603
Monday to Friday: 6 pm and 10 pm
Kolkata