Sushant Singh Rajput was just as curious about acting as about quantum physics: Manoj Bajpayee

Sushant was always curious to learn about everything -- the unknown, space, about quantum physics, about acting, about filmmaking.

A still from Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer 'Sonchiriya'.

A still from Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer 'Sonchiriya'. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: What I automatically recall about Sushant is his how much interested he had about everything in life. He was always curious to learn about everything -- the unknown, space, about quantum physics, about acting, about filmmaking.

Off the set, I still remember how fond he used to be of the mutton curry I cooked at home. He would always want to have lunch or dinner at my place. I feel really heartbroken to think that he will never come to my place to have his favorite curry.

The time I spent with him during the making of 'Sonchiriya' is flashing in front of my eyes now. It is very hard to come to terms with the fact that Sushant is no more.

He left his family, he left all of his friends and all of us who knew him as a very fun-loving and respectful person.

Rest in peace Sushant wherever you are, God bless you."

(Veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee worked with the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the critically-acclaimed "Sonchiriya". Both actors hail from Bihar, and Bajpayee is sad he will never again invite the young actor to feast on the mutton curry he cooks at home)

