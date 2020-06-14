Virat Kohli to Sania Mirza: Sports fraternity mourns passing away of Sushant Singh Rajput

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indian sports fraternity expressed their shock at the passing away of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, on Sunday. Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai in an apparent suicide, a police officer said.

He was found hanging at his home by his domestic help who alerted the police. The sports fraternity took to social media to bid goodbye to the talented actor.

India skipper Virat Kohli expressed shock and tweeted: "Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends."

White-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma shared a photo of Sushant wearing Team India's jersey and tweeted: "This is distressing, can't come to terms that this has happened. Really disturbing. Brilliant actor RIP brother.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter: "Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP."

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput asked me to help him with helicopter shot: MS Dhoni's coach

Current Team India head coach Ravi Shastri tweeted: I'm shocked at the tragic passing away of #SushantSinghRajput. A life brimming with promise and possibilities ended abruptly. My condolences to his family and fans."

Former India captain Anil Kumble wrote on Twitter: Shocked and saddened to hear about the death of #SushantSinghRajput. Condolences to his family and friends. A talented actor gone too soon."

Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane tweeted: "Really sad and shocking. May his soul rest in peace. #SushantSinghRajput."

ALSO READ: 'Celebrate his life and his work' - Sushant Singh Rajput's team to fans

Women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal wrote on Twitter: "Really shocked and sad to hear about the loss of a talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP. #SushantSinghRajput."

Tennis ace Sania Mirza wrote on Twitter: Sushant you said we would play tennis one day. You were so full of life and laughs. Spreading smiles everywhere you went. We didn't even know you were hurting this bad. The world will miss you. Shaking while I write this. RIP my friend."