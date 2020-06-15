Sushant Singh Rajput: A talented actor of science, faith and a searching human

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

My first assignment as an entertainment journalist in Mumbai was an interview of Sushant Singh Rajput. It was June 2017, a few days before the release of Raabta. Too young to be made an anchor, I was relegated to the task of assistant cameraman.



The setup I was handed (and barely knew how to operate) was a small, rigged iPhone — not a bulky TV camera typically used on such shoots. As Sushant settled down with his co-star Kriti Sanon, he cast a curious look in my direction.



“iPhone shoot?” he wondered aloud. I might have thought he may look down on it, but then, he added, “How cool.”

Sushant was ever a man of the future. The actor was always seeking out new paths, new innovations. He shared a deep love for science and cosmology, and his film choices were marked by this need to experiment.



He started out on television, debuting in the romantic show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and later breaking out with the household hit Pavitra Rishta.



ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput: The Bollywood star who donated Rs 1 crore to flood relief and wrote 'My Kerala'



The restrictive nature of Indian soap operas is well known, but Sushant was already making a mark. Asked about his impressions of the actor, director Dibakar Banerjee later commented that he found him ‘understated on TV’, which as anyone can tell you is a miracle in itself.

This knack for restraint was evident in his big screen debut, Kai Po Che!, where he played the inflammable ex-cricketer Ishaan. Lean and bewhiskered, Sushant soared over Abhishek Kapoor’s dusty friendship drama, announcing himself as the next big thing in Bollywood. Two big-bannered vehicles followed — Shuddh Desi Romance, PK — and for a while, his journey seemed resigned to the beats of mainstream stardom.

Sushant, though, responded with an astonishing choice, appearing as the newest iteration of the 20th century Bengali sleuth in Dibakar’s Detective Byomkesh Bakshi!



It was a matter of great cultural debate — and I had my own reservations against the film’s narrative as well as his performance.



Yet, there was no denying that this was a good kind of a shake-up. He would quickly bounce back with the celebrated M S Dhoni biopic.



Directed by Neeraj Pandey, this was perhaps his most definitive performance, a box-office winner that brought out the lesser-known indecisions of an ace cricketer.

Sushant could hold his own in most films. Twee and old world, the disaster epic Kedarnath was bogged down by convention; still, the actor took great and obvious pains lugging Sara Ali Khan up and down a mountain.



In Sonchiriya, he was stoutly reliable as a dacoit losing his faith in his tribe. He was efficient in Chhichhore too, running through as many tics and jitters as an old man as he did as a college fresher.

At the trailer launch of Kedarnath in 2018, Sushant was asked about faith. “There are different ways to investigate the truth,” said the actor known for both quoting Shiv mantras and Carl Sagan. “One is science…. the other is faith.” To whichever world we have lost him to now, our love shall no doubt reach unbound.

No suicide note found, say police

Sushant Singh Rajput found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday morning.

An accidental death report will be registered on the basis of preliminary information.

No suicide note found.

Police claim they did not find any foul play in their initial investigation.

His died days after his former manager, Disha Salian (28), ended her life by jumping from a high-rise on June 9.

His body was later brought to the Dr R N Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Juhu.

He is survived by his father and four elder sisters.