STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Sushant Singh Rajput: The Bollywood star who donated Rs 1 crore to flood relief and wrote 'My Kerala'

In a tribute to Sushant Rajput on social media, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recalled the help and support from the actor during the flood.

Published: 15th June 2020 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput had forged a special relationship with Kerala during the devastating flood of 2018. The 34-year-old had donated Rs1 crore to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund on behalf of a fan and then shared a screenshot of his donation in the fan's name with the hashtag 'My Kerala'.

ALSO READ | Bollywood in shock over Sushant Singh Rajput's death

During the deluge, a user had tagged him in a comment on his Instagram post saying, " I don't have the money, but I want to donate some food. How can I donate? Please tell me." The actor, who spotted the comment, replied, "I will donate Rs1 crore in your name, make sure that it directly reaches our friends out there, and post it on Instagram thanking you for making me do this. Thank you so much for wanting to."

Sushant kept his word and later shared a screenshot of his donation, tagging the fan. He wrote, "As promised (to you) my friend, what you wanted to do has been done. You made me do this. So be extremely proud of yourself. You delivered exactly when it was needed. Lots and lots of love. My Kerala."

In a tribute to Sushant Rajput on social media, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recalled the help and support from the actor during the flood.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. His early demise is a great loss to the Indian film industry. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & supporters.We take a moment to remember his support during the time of the Kerala flood," the CM said.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on Sunday.

Mumbai Police DCP Pranay Ashok said, "Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide and investigations are on."

Sushant started his acting career on the small screen and after nearly five years on television he got his big break in Bollywood in 2013 with 'Kai Po Che!'.

Since then he has been a part of many successful films in a career that include 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Kedarnath', 'Chhichhore' among others.

Sushant hit the peak of his career in 2016 when he played the lead in former Indian captain MS Dhoni's biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput Kerala floods Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp