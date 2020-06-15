Sushant Singh Rajput: The Bollywood star who donated Rs 1 crore to flood relief and wrote 'My Kerala'

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput had forged a special relationship with Kerala during the devastating flood of 2018. The 34-year-old had donated Rs1 crore to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund on behalf of a fan and then shared a screenshot of his donation in the fan's name with the hashtag 'My Kerala'.

During the deluge, a user had tagged him in a comment on his Instagram post saying, " I don't have the money, but I want to donate some food. How can I donate? Please tell me." The actor, who spotted the comment, replied, "I will donate Rs1 crore in your name, make sure that it directly reaches our friends out there, and post it on Instagram thanking you for making me do this. Thank you so much for wanting to."

Sushant kept his word and later shared a screenshot of his donation, tagging the fan. He wrote, "As promised (to you) my friend, what you wanted to do has been done. You made me do this. So be extremely proud of yourself. You delivered exactly when it was needed. Lots and lots of love. My Kerala."

In a tribute to Sushant Rajput on social media, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recalled the help and support from the actor during the flood.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. His early demise is a great loss to the Indian film industry. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & supporters.We take a moment to remember his support during the time of the Kerala flood," the CM said.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on Sunday.

Mumbai Police DCP Pranay Ashok said, "Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide and investigations are on."

Sushant started his acting career on the small screen and after nearly five years on television he got his big break in Bollywood in 2013 with 'Kai Po Che!'.

Since then he has been a part of many successful films in a career that include 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Kedarnath', 'Chhichhore' among others.

Sushant hit the peak of his career in 2016 when he played the lead in former Indian captain MS Dhoni's biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story'.