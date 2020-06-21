STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Complaint filed against ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar court

Some political figures like former MPs Lovely Anand and Pappu Yadav, the latter distantly related to Rajputs family, have demanded a CBI probe into the suicide.

Published: 21st June 2020 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakroborty

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakroborty (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

PATNA: A complaint was filed before a court in Bihar on Saturday accusing actress Rhea Chakraborty, ex-girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, of having abetted the deceased actors suicide.

Kundan Kumar, a resident of Patahi locality in Muzaffarpur, filed his petition before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar and the same has been posted for hearing on June 24.

This is the second petition filed before the CJM's court in the north Bihar town of Muzaffarpur in connection with the suicide of the Patna-born actor, who was found hanging from the ceiling of his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Earlier this week, a local advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha had filed a similar petition naming Bollywood bigwigs Salman Khan, Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ekta Kapoor as accused.

Ojha had alleged that the heavyweights had tried to stall the career of the upcoming star.

On the other hand, Kumar has accused Chakraborty of "financial and mental exploitation" of Rajput whom she dumped after her career was secure and her purpose was served.

"My client is a huge fan of Rajput and has been deeply distressed by his suicide. He has filed his complaint under IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 420 (fraud)," Kumar's lawyer Kamlesh told reporters.

Chakraborty has been interrogated by Mumbai Police though not charged with any offence so far.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi visited the residence of Rajputs bereaved father in Patna and offered condolences to the grieving family members.

Modi was accompanied by fellow BJP leader, and a cousin of Rajput, Neeraj Singh Bablu, who had travelled to Mumbai along with the late actor's father KK Singh for performing the last rites.

Visitors to Rajput's paternal residence at Rajiv Nagar, during the day, also included Bhojpuri stars Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh.

Emerging from the house after meeting the bereaved family members, Yadav said, "It is my appeal to the people of Bihar and UP to always shower their love and affection on sons of the soil who make a name for themselves in Bollywood enduring untold hardships".

The drastic step taken by 34-year-old Rajput, the first actor from Bihar to have made a mark in romantic roles in Bollywood films, has triggered furious reactions across the state.

Some political figures like former MPs Lovely Anand and Pappu Yadav, the latter distantly related to Rajputs family, have demanded a CBI probe into the suicide.

LJP president Chirag Paswan recently wrote to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to put pressure on the Maharashtra government to ensure that all those who drove Rajput to suicide because of groupism were brought to justice.

Paswan also starred in a Bollywood film which was commercially unsuccessful but critically acclaimed.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput Bihar Rhea Chakraborty police complaint
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp