No police brutality in my film 'Sooryavanshi', says director Rohit Shetty

Director Rohit Shetty

Director Rohit Shetty (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Director Rohit Shetty, who is expanding his cop universe with "Sooryavanshi", on Monday said his movie doesn't show police brutality.

At the trailer launch of "Sooryavanshi", the director, best known for "Singham" series and "Simmba", was asked whether his films glorified police brutality and encounter killings but he dismissed the question.

"Police brutality hai hi nahin meri film mein. Tu galat film dekh ke aayi hai. Wrong question.

(There's no police brutality in my film. You have watched the wrong film)," Shetty told reporters.

WATCH: Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' trailer is every masala film lover's dream

Asked about his reaction on Delhi riots, the director said the best thing at this time would be to stay quiet.

"It's a very serious issue and a lot of people are talking about it. The best thing right now for all of us would be to stay calm. Our officials, the government, our people are there. It's easy to talk about what people have gone through there while doing an event here.

"So the best thing, right now, for entire India would be to stay silent. Everyone's been talking and the chaos is increasing. If we stay quiet, things will fall in place. There's a chief minister, others are there. Has anyone seen riots? You'll be s**t scared.

One should never engage in it. I can give a lecture, people will praise me on social media. But right now, we all should stay silent about it for a few days. Until it is sorted, let's us not speak."

The trailer launch was also attended by co-producer Karan Johar, actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif.

"Sooryavanshi" will hit the screens on March 24.

