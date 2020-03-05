Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Don't make films to please PM, Home Minister, says 'Lagaan' actor Yashpal Sharma

Yashpal Sharma said that the day an actor considers to make a film to please the Prime Minister or Home Minister, they die.

Published: 05th March 2020 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi with Home Minister Amit Shah (L) and Bollywood actor Yashpal Sharma

PM Narendra Modi with Home Minister Amit Shah (L) and Bollywood actor Yashpal Sharma (Photo | PTI and Twitter)

By Online Desk

Bollywood actor Yashpal Sharma said that artistes have no caste or religion, and one shouldn't make movies to please someone. 

The 'Lagaan' actor said that the day a filmmaker/actor "considers to make a film to please the Prime Minister or Home Minister, they die."

Yashpal Sharma also said he opposes the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

During an interaction with ANI, Yashpal Sharma mentions, “I may not know everything about it (CAA, NRC), but I am against the citizenship law and the NRC because the whole country has been unnecessarily entangled into these, creating an atmosphere of fear."

Yashpal is known for his work in some popular films like Lagaan, Gangaajal, Ab Tak Chhappan, Rowdy Rathore.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Delhi violence has risen to 47 after four bodies were brought to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Sunday evening.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been constituted under the Crime Branch, Delhi Police, to investigate the violence. 

Several bodies of riot victims have been found in drains since Wednesday including of IB staffer Ankit Sharma after violence ebbed.

In parts of northeast Delhi, people complained of cash crunch as several bank branches and ATMs have remained closed in the aftermath of the riots. 

The Delhi Police said it has registered 369 FIRs and arrested or detained 1,284 persons in connection with the violence so far.

Forty-one of the cases were registered under the Arms Act.

No untoward incident has been reported from the district over the past three days, an official said.  

TAGS
Yashpal Sharma CAA NRC Citizenship Amendment Act National Register of Citizens Lagaan Narendra Modi Amit Shah
