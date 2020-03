Shehnaz Gill will always be my friend: 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actor and "Bigg Boss 13" winner Sidharth Shukla will always like to be part of Punjabi singer Shehnaz Gill's life, and says she will always be his friend.

Sidharth and Shehnaz's relationship has been one of the most talked-about topics of "Bigg Boss 13". In fact, their fans gave their bond a name #SidNaz, and the hashtag keeps on trending on the social media.

Asked about his bond with Shehnaz, Sidharth told IANS: "I would always like to be part of Shenaz's life. Keeping in touch with her would be difficult. Whenever possible, of course I will be in touch with her. She is a friend of mine and she will always be one."

Sidharth was not the only most talked-about contestant of "Bigg Boss 13", but also the most tweeted-about personality from the recently concluded reality show.

The actor, who often got into tiffs inside the house for his aggression, is relieved that the show is over.

"I can get back normal and get back to my family. I am very happy that the show has ended and more happy that it ended on a good note (referring to his win)," he said.

Looking back at his "Bigg Boss" journey, he said: "It was a fun journey. I think I displayed all possible emotions. I am happy that I stayed real, that the show demanded. I have been pretty real. I am happy that people have liked that side of mine. They accepted me the way I am."

As far as his next step is concerned, Sidharth said that he will weigh up all his options before picking any project.

"I will see what comes my way and if I like what comes my way the I will take that up," he said.