Anurag Kashyap reaches Versova Police station in alleged sexual assault case against Payal Ghosh

Actor-director Anurag Kashyap has reached the Versova Police station in Mumbai in connection with the sexual assault allegations raised by actor Payal Ghosh against him.

The actor reached the police station at around 10 AM along with two associates, an official said, adding that his lawyer also reached the police station shortly after.

Versova police is probing the case under sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (outraging modesty of woman), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement), an official said.

Maharashtra: Film director Anurag Kashyap reaches Versova Police station in Mumbai to appear before the police in connection with the alleged sexual assault against actor Payal Ghosh. pic.twitter.com/dWKbrmxHji — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020

The Mumbai police had summoned the actor days after Payal Ghosh said she would resort to a hunger strike if no action is taken against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Ghosh had told reporters that Kashyap had not been arrested yet despite the FIR because he is an "influential person".

On Tuesday, Ghosh and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale met Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari to seek action against Kashyap.

After the meeting, Athawale told reporters that the governor said he will speak with Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on the issue.

Kashyap on the other hand has dismissed the allegations and termed them "baseless".

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director has also received support from the Bollywood fraternity including ex-wives Arti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin backing him.

