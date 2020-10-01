STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai Police takes Payal Ghosh to govt hospital for medical test in sexual assault case

Actor-director Anurag Kashyap has reached the Versova police station in Mumbai in connection with the sexual assault allegations raised by actor Payal Ghosh against him. 

Published: 01st October 2020 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Director Anurag Kashyap (L) and actress Payal Ghosh (Photos | ANI, Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: A team from Versova police station on Thursday took actor Payal Ghosh, who has filed a sexual assault case against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, to a government hospital in Mumbai's Andheri for a medical test in the matter.

The Mumbai Police had on Wednesday issued a summon to Anurag Kashyap to appear before them on October 1 in connection to the case. 

On September 20, 'Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi' actor Ghosh accused Kashyap of sexual harassment.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "Five years ago I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to sexually assault me. He forced himself on me."

"I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him," said Ghosh.

Post the allegations, Kashyap responded on Twitter in which he denied the allegations, claiming that they were 'baseless'. "I neither behave like this nor do I ever tolerate this at any price," he had said. 

