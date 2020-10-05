STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

There is favoritism in Bollywood music industry, says singer and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya

According to Vaidya, most of the singers active in films today have served as assistants to music directors or have been associated with music labels.

Published: 05th October 2020 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Singer Rahul Vaidya, one of the contestants on the new season of the reality show "Bigg Boss", says it takes more than just talent to make a mark in the Hindi music industry.

The 33-year-old singer is best known to the audience as the second runner-up in the first season of the singing reality show, "Indian Idol".

His discography includes an album titled "Tera Intezaar" and an unplugged version of the song, "Beintehaan" from the film "Race 2".

According to Vaidya, most of the singers active in films today have served as assistants to music directors or have been associated with music labels.

Check out Bigg Boss season 14 list of contestants here 

Like Arijit Singh would assist Pritam, Armaan Malik is the brother of music director Amaal Mallik, and singer Jubin Nautiyal is attached with the label T-Series, he said.

"There are a lot of reasons for a singer to get a film song. It doesn't only require talent, there are a lot of other things. There is favoritism, preference, you can call it lobbying also, there are camps in Bollywood (music industry)," the singer told PTI in an interview before entering the Colors reality show.

Vaidya said he was offered "Bigg Boss" several times in the past but he couldn't say yes because the year-end, the months during which the show is shot, tends to be a busy time for performers due to events.

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic as all outdoor events remain canceled, the singer said this was the right time to take the plunge.

Vaidya said he is both charged up and a little nervous about featuring on the show.

"The nervousness is about an experience which I have never experienced before. 'Bigg Boss' is not like any other reality show, you don't know how comfortable you will be with it."

"I want to show to the world my other facets of life. I hope to become a better-known person after 'Bigg Boss'."

ALSO READ | It'll be testing time for our relationship: Rubina Dilaik on joining 'Bigg Boss' with Abhinav Shukla

Vaidya said he will express his emotions through songs inside the "Bigg Boss" house. The singer believes the perception that only playback singers tend to become successful isn't true. In today's time, he said, a lot of independent singers who don't lend their voice to film songs are more in demand.

Vaidya, who also has a YouTube channel, said he has never lobbied towards getting a song in Bollywood.

"I have always believed in being my own representative. Every year I have four singles, I have created my own music and YouTube channels, which has millions of views. Whatever small (niche) I have created is my own without any support of the music fraternity," he said.

Actor couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, actors Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Pavitra Punia, singer Jaan Kumar, son of veteran singer Kumar Sanu, model Shehzad Deol, singer-model Sara Gurpal and south actor Nikki Tamboli are also part of "Bigg Boss" season 14.

The show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, started airing from Saturday night.

More from Entertainment Hindi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Vaidya Bollywood music industry favoritism Bigg Boss
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp