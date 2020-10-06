Payal Ghosh meets NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma, calls Anurag Kashyap a 'vulture'

By Online Desk

Actor Payal Ghosh met the National Commission for Women chairperson, Rekha Sharma, and thanked her for supporting her allegations of sexual harassment against actor-director Anurag Kashyap.

Ghosh, on Monday had written to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh seeking Y-level security for her lawyer and her after she raised the allegations.

The actor shared pictures of her meeting with the chairperson on Twitter where she also referred to her alleged abuser as "vulture".

After the meeting, she posted photographs of the meeting on Instagram and Twitter. "I thank @sharmarekha ma'am the @NCWIndia with the bottom of my heart for standing by me. When some women chose to take sides of a vulture, the organisation stood by me.. #DilSeThankYou," the actress captioned.

Meanwhile, Kashyap has vehemently denied any such incident as alleged by Payal Ghosh and sought severe action against the actress for "misusing" the criminal justice system, his lawyer said on Friday.