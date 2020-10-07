STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Drugs case: Bombay High Court grants bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty

Meanwhile, the court rejected the bail plea of her brother Showik Chakraborty.

Published: 07th October 2020 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty who was arrested in drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Meanwhile, the court rejected the bail plea of her brother Showik Chakraborty and alleged drug dealer Abdul Bashit Parihar.

A bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal also granted bail to Rajput's aide Samuel Miranda and personal assistant Dipesh Sawant.

The HC, while granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty and two others, directed them to deposit their passports with the NCB and not to leave the country without permission of the special NDPS court.

The HC also directed Rhea to visit the nearest police station for the first 10 days after she gets out of jail.

It directed her not to leave Mumbai without the NCB's permission and to not tamper with evidence while out on bail.

Earlier, A Mumbai court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty till October 20.

Chakraborty was arrested on September 8 by the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB). 

She has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that has emerged during an investigation into the June 14 death of Sushant.

As per the remand copy of NCB, Rhea procured drugs for consumption. It was also stated that Rhea Chakraborty was also involved in financial dealings. The remand application also reads that Rhea's brother Showik was procuring drugs.

They have been booked by the NCB under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, including stringent sections pertaining to procurement of drugs, and financing of illicit trafficking of contrabands.

The court had posed a query to all parties on the application of the stringent section 27-A of the NDPS Act in the case.

The section deals with financing and harbouring drugs and its consumers, and entails a punishment of up to 10 years.

The NCB had questioned the actor based on WhatsApp chats retrieved from her phone, which revealed alleged conversations around procuring drugs.

Rhea Chakraborty's counsel Satish Maneshinde argued that the actress had only occasionally paid for Rajputs drugs and this did not amount to financing.

All the accused had also argued that the drugs seized by the NCB in the case was in small quantity, and did not qualify ascommercial quantity that could attract stringent sections under the NDPS Act.

Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Bandra apartment, Mumbai, on June 14.

(With agencies inputs)

More from Entertainment Hindi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rhea Chakraborty drugs case Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant death case Showik Chakraborty
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp