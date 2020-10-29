'Ginny weds Sunny' actor Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra to star in director Shanker Raman's next

By Express News Service

Actors Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra are in demand. Now, they will be paired up for the first time in director Shanker Raman’s next. According to a daily, the filmmaker wanted to cast two young actors to fit into the fresh concept narrative as the script demands it.

It was an instant yes from both the actors.

The actors will be doing workshops before the shooting begins and it will be a new space for everyone. Massey will soon kick-off 14 Phere with Kriti Kharbanda after wrapping up Haseen Dillruba with Taapsee Pannu.

Malhotra is gearing up for the release of Anurag Basu’s Ludo followed by Pagglait. For his film, Harud, Raman won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Urdu. He was the cinematographer for Peepli (Live), Rocky Handsome and Mukkabaaz. He recently directed several episodes for Leila, a dystopian series on Netflix.