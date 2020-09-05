Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB gets five-day custody of Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau, which on Saturday obtained custody of Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik in the drugs case for five days. The arrest is linked to the probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The agency is said to be probing ‘narcotics network and penetration’ in Bollywood. Showik Chakraborty 'dealt in drugs with many others', the NCB told a court as it obtained his custody alongwith that of Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda till September 9.

"Normally this is not part of our mandate but now that we are getting information... This case has given us an inkling of the network and the extent of the penetration," NCB Deputy DG of south-west region, Mutha Ashok Jain, said.

"The whole idea of taking custody remand is to make people confront each other to clarify their individual role. So, yes we will be asking her (Rhea) to join investigation and may be some other people because we also need to clarity as to who did what," he said. Showik and Miranda were arrested on Friday night by the NCB.

NCW demands Shiv Sena MLA's arrest over comments on Kangana

The National Woman Commission has taken Suo Motu cognition of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik comments against Kangana Ranaut and has demanded that she should be arrested. NWC chairperson Rekha Sharma says, "Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik has threatened Kangana Ranaut and said that she will be beaten, her legs will be broken if she enters in Mumbai. This is highly objectional statements. I will take suo motu and write to DGP."