STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aliya records statement on her complaint against him, kin in UP

Aliya came to the Budhana police station from Mumbai and recorded her statement, corroborating what she had alleged in her complaint, said SHO Kushalpal Singh.

Published: 13th September 2020 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Nawazuddin Siddiqui with Aaliya Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui with Aaliya Siddiqui

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: The estranged wife of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aliya, has recorded her statement in Budhana police station here on her complaint against her husband and his four family members, police said on Sunday.

Aliya came to the Budhana police station from Mumbai and recorded her statement, corroborating what she had alleged in her complaint, said SHO Kushalpal Singh.

She had lodged her complaint on July 27 at a Mumbai police station, which registered an FIR there and forwarded it to the Budhana police station on the ground that the place of occurrence of the offence fell in the jurisdiction of this police station, said the SHO.

He said in her statement she also reiterated her allegation of molestation of a family member in 2012 by the actor's brother Minhajuddin Siddiqui.

ALSO READ | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece files sexual harassment case against man she identifies as uncle

She also alleged that she had apprised her in-laws' family about the molestation incident but they told me to keep quiet and solve the matter within the family.

Nawazudfin Siddiqui had returned to his native place at Budhana from Mumbai due to the COVID-19 lockdown and has been living here since then.

His family sources, however, said the actor was not present in his residence and was in Dehradun when Aliya came to the police station for recording her statement.

"She did not come home to meet anyone of us," said actor's family members, while denying her allegations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Aliya Siddiqui Nawazuddin Siddiqui harrassment
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp