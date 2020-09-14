STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Free Umar Khalid': 'Flesh' actress Swara Bhasker extends support to arrested ex-JNU student leader

Khalid was arrested after being interrogated for 11 hours on Sunday and was produced in front of Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat through video conferencing.

Published: 14th September 2020

Swara Bhasker

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker (Photo | Swara Bhasker Instagram)

Actress Swara Bhasker has come out in support of former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid, who was arrested on charges of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) by Delhi Police on Sunday night.

In a tweet, Bhasker posted: #FreeUmarKhalid #ScrapUAPA" with a poster size photo of Khalid.

"Khalid was called for questioning on Sunday and arrested. His family was informed about his arrest," said sources in Delhi Police.

The former student leader was also questioned by Delhi Police Crime Branch for a few hours on September 2, in connection with Delhi riots that took place in February this year and had earlier been booked too under the contentious act in another case related to the riots.

Bhasker on the other hand has also been in the news for extending support to actress Rhea Chakraborty who was arrested by the NCB earlier this month on drug charges that surfaced during the probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Terming it a 'witch hunt' many celebrities came out in support of Chakraborty, who they claim has become a victim of patriarchy.

On the work front, Swara was recently seen in web series 'Flesh' where she essayed the role of a police officer named Radha Nautiyal who tries to bust a human trafficking ring.

