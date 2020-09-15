STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jaya Bachchan finds support in Taapsee, others for Bollywood 'vilification' remark; gets trolled by netizens

Jaya Bachchan's Parliament speech is an indirect jibe at actress Kangana Ranaut and actor-politician Raji Kishan who claimed that drug addiction exists in the film industry.

Jaya Bachchan

Samajwadi Party member and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan (Photo|PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Samajwadi Party member Jaya Bachchan found support among several Bollywood celebrities for her Rajya Sabha speech alleging that a continuous attempt to defame the film industry is being made.

Sharing a video clip of her speech on Twitter, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu tweeted from her verified account: "For we have always stood by the initiatives, causes and awareness campaigns. It's time for payback. Hitting the nail on its head and how! yet again a woman from the industry spoke up #Respect."

"Respect. She has always stood up to be counted when it mattered. #JayaBachchan," tweeted actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar from his verified account.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha tweeted in Hindi from his verified account which translates to: "I send my best regards to Jaya Ji. Those who don't know, please see this is how the spinal cord looks."

"I stand with JayaBachchan as Kangana Ranaut put it Bollywood is a Gutter so JayaJi said that Jis thali mein khate hai ussi mein ched nahi karte And those who hv made a name here don't spoil the name of Bollywood, as for drugs they made fleeting comments if they knw names name them," tweeted actress-politician Nagma from her verified account.

Actress Sonam Kapoor took to her verified Twitter account to express: "I want to be her when I grow up."

"Well said Jaya ji," tweeted fashion photographer and film producer Atul Kasbekar from his verified account.

"Jaya ji aap puri industry ki aawaz hain .. aapko pranam (Jaya Ji, you are the voice of the film industry, my respect to you)," tweeted director Anil Sharma from his verified account.

However, some netizens had a different reaction to offer. "Bachchans" soon started trending on Twitter along with #JayaBachchan, Jaya Ji, gutter and #istandwithravikishan as netizens slammed the veteran actress along with the rest of her family, for remaining silent on major issues including Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

They also interpreted Jaya Bachchan's Rajya Sabha speech as an attempt to protect drug addicts of the film industry.

But now attacks @ravikishann of exposing pudiyawood....These Bachchans are such a disgrace..#GutterBollywood," tweeted a user.

"We as a nation wanted to listen Bachchans's stand on SSR brutal murder & terrors of Drug-Mafia & Movie-Mafiya in Bollywood but they remained tongue-tied & today they're criticising #SSRWarriors to support Drug-Mafias. #ShameOnHypocrites #ShameOnBolBachchan #ShameOnBachchans," tweeted another user.

"The Bachchans are total dodos in terms of using their social influence! Absolute waste! I've never seen this cowardly family taking a stand against any injustice before this. But ofcourse, they will come out asking for "protection" for bullywood's drug cartel. #JayaBachchan," remarked another user.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has responded to Jaya Bachchan with a tweet asking whether the veteran actress would have maintained her stand if her son Abhishek and daughter Shweta would have been targeted and asked the veteran actress to show some 'compassion'.

Jaya Bachchan Taapsee Pannu Bollywood drug use Kangana ranaut
