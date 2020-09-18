STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Urmila Matondkar thanks 'real people of India' for support after Kangana Ranaut's 'soft porn star' jibe

Calling her supporters 'the real people of India', Urmila also had a word of gratitude for a section of the media.

Published: 18th September 2020 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Urmila Matondkar

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar (Photo | Twitter@OfficialUrmila)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Urmila Matondkar took to Twitter on Friday to thank those who stood by her after Kangana Ranaut referred to her as a soft porn star.

Calling her supporters "the real people of India", Urmila also had a word of gratitude for a section of the media.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut defends 'soft pornstar' remark against Urmila Matondkar

"Thank you the 'Real People of India' and a rare breed of unbiased, dignified media for standing by me. It's your victory over fake IT trolls n propaganda. Deeply touched, humbled," Urmila tweeted from her verified account on Friday, tagging her post with #JaiHind.

Commenting on Urmila's tweet, netizens shared love and support for the actress.

"Grew up watching your movies. My childhood has Rangeela etched in my memories. Avoid all filth coming from fake media because goodness always prevail over vices. I wish you all the best for your upcoming work in cinema. Also thanking you for entertaining us during 90s decade," commented a user.

"We are proud of you .. We need people like you in our country to make our country great," commented another user.

Meanwhile, Urmila also received support from several Bollywood celebrities and politicians all through Thursday, after Kangana referred to her as a "soft porn star" in a television interview.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Urmila Matondkar Kangana Ranaut
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp