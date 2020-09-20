STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Have some dignity': Anurag Kashyap calls Payal Ghosh's MeToo allegations 'baseless'

While the actress said that the director had made her feel 'uncomfortable', Kashyap has termed the allegations as 'baseless'.

Director Anurag Kashyap (L) and actress Payal Ghosh

Director Anurag Kashyap (L) and actress Payal Ghosh (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Responding to sexual assault allegations by actress Payal Ghosh, Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap termed it as "baseless". "Wow, it took so long to try to silence me. You lied so much in this effort and also dragged other women despite you being a woman. Have some dignity madam! I will just say that all your allegations are baseless," Kashyap tweeted in Hindi.

He said, "In the process of accusing me, you also dragged the Bachchan family and my artists, but you failed. I married twice. If it is a crime, then I accept it. I also admit that I have loved a lot whether it was my first wife, my second wife, or any lover, or any other woman I have worked with."

"I will never behave this way nor will tolerate such manners. will see what happens. Pray and love to you. Apologies for answering your English in my Hindi," Kashyap added.

Earlier, the actress had accused the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' filmmaker of sexual harassment and said the latter made her feel "uncomfortable". "He made me feel uncomfortable. I felt bad about it, whatever happened should not have happened. If someone approaches you for work, it does not mean the person is prepared for anything," she told ANI on Sunday.

When Payal was asked why she has decided to speak now, she said, "I tried to say it before also but my family and friends stopped me. My family is very orthodox. I posted about this also on Twitter but was later forced to delete due to peer pressure."

