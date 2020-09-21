STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actress Payal Ghosh to lodge FIR over alleged sexual assault against Anurag Kashyap today

The 'Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi' actor said that her advocate Nitin Satpute will also be writing to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to provide security, as there is a threat to her life.

Published: 21st September 2020 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Director Anurag Kashyap (L) and actress Payal Ghosh

Director Anurag Kashyap (L) and actress Payal Ghosh (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, said that she will file an FIR against him at Oshiwara Police Station by today evening.

Ghosh also talked about her meeting with the 'Gangs of Wasseypur filmmaker' and said, "I don't know whether Anurag Kashyap consumes drugs or not but when the incident took place, he was smoking something but it was definitely not a cigarette."

Talking about the filmmaker getting support from actors, she said, "There are many people who have supported Anurag Kashyap because of their bread and butter and their family-run because of him so they will definitely talk in support of him."

ALSO READ | Former wife Aarti Bajaj, industry friends support Anurag Kashyap against #MeToo allegation by Payal Ghosh

Earlier in the day Kashyap's lawyer rejected "the false allegations of sexual misconduct" levied against his client, terming it "completely false, malicious and dishonest".

The statement from Kashyap's lawyer, Priyanka Khimani, came after Ghosh's lawyer of, who had accused the Bollywood director of sexual harassment, said that an FIR would file an against him at the Oshiwara police station today.

On Saturday, Ghosh accused Kashyap of sexual harassment. Speaking to ANI, she said, "Five years ago I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to sexually assault me. He forced himself on me."

ALSO READ| Will pursue legal route: Anurag Kashyap denies sexual misconduct allegations

"I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him," said Ghosh. Post the allegations, Kashyap responded on Twitter in which he denied the allegations, claiming that they were 'baseless'. "I neither behave like this nor do I ever tolerate this at any price," he said.

