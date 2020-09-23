STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Manoj Bajpayee says 'no one could think of rapping in Bhojpuri' for new track 'Bambai Main Ka Ba'

Talking about the song becoming popular among all age groups, Manoj said: 'It's very unique rapping, because it's in a native language.'

Published: 23rd September 2020 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Manoj Bajpayee is being praised for his rapping skills in the new single, Bambai main ka ba. The song has been very well received and the National Award-winning actor says the reason behind its success is because the track is in a native language and that it deals with the migrant issue.

Talking about the song becoming popular among all age groups, Manoj told IANS: "It's very unique rapping, because it's in a native language. Nobody could think of rapping in Bhojpuri and that too about something that is prevalent."

WATCH TRACK:

The actor, who joined hands with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha for the number, says the migrant issue is something that is not the product of today.

ALSO READ | Manoj Bajpayee starts dubbing for 'The Family Man' season two

"The migrant problem has been there all this time. People leaving their houses and going to big cities in search of life -- this problem has always been there and that's why people are loving the song. These factors are working and it came together very well," he said.

More from Entertainment Hindi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manoj Bajpayee Bambai Main Ba Bhojpuri
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp