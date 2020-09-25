STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Lata Mangeshkar, AR Rahman, Salman Khan mourn SP Balasubrahmanyam's demise

The singer breathed his last at around 1.04 pm, his son and filmmaker S P Charan told reporters.

Published: 25th September 2020 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

SP Balasubrahmanyam

SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Prominent names from Indian film industry such as veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, music composer AR Rahman, actors Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor and Ramaya Krishnan, paid tributes to legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam and remembered his contribution in the field of music.

The 74-year old veteran singer, popularly known as SPB, died on Friday after an over two months-long battle with coronavirus.

The singer breathed his last at around 1.04 pm, his son and filmmaker S P Charan told reporters.

Balasubrahmanyam, who captivated millions of hearts by his supreme singing talent for over five decades, was admitted to the MGM Healthcare here on August 5 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Hailing Balasubrahmanyam as a "brilliant singer" and a "kind human being", Mangeshkar reminiscenced working with him.

"I'm very disturbed by the demise of SP Balasubrahmanyam. We have recorded many song together and did a lot shows. My condolences to his family," the veteran singer wrote.

Rahman shared his photo with Balasubrahmanyam and simply posted, "#ripspb . Devastated" Balasubrahmanyam's voice played a huge role in establishing Khan as a romantic hero in the 1990s with songs "Mere rang main", "Pehla pehla pyaar hai", "Mausam ka jaddu", and "Hum aapke hain koun" among others.

Khan, who on Thursday wished the legendary singer a speedy recovery, said he was heartbroken by the news of his demise.

"Heartbroken to hear about #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir. youwill forever live on in your undisputed legacy of music! condolence to the family #RIP," he tweeted.

Kapoor remembered the musician as "great human being" and "an incredible singer" and said that he will be "missed truly".

"Lucky to have had him dub for me. Give his voice to my performances in my first Telugu and Kannada film. SP Balasubrahmanyam will be missed truly. my heartfelt condolences & prayers to the family." he added.

Kumar said he is "deeply saddened" by the news of Balasubrahmanyam's death.

"Just a few months back I'd interacted with him during a virtual concert in this lockdown. he seemed hale, hearty & his usual legendary self. life is truly unpredictable. My thoughts & prayers with his family," he wrote.

"Baahubali" star Krishnan tweeted, "Someone so special can never be forgotten, may his soul rest in peace my deepest condolences to the family. #ripspb sir" Filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar, Bejoy Nambiar and Sujoy Ghosh also offered their condolences.

"Extremely saddened on hearing the demise of the Veteran Prolific Versatile Singer #SPBalasubramaniam Sir , who redefined singing.

My deepest condolences to his family members & millions of admirers globally. #OmShanti" Bhandarkar tweeted. Nambiar said Balasubrahmanyam's legacy will live on through his music.

"Rest In Peace SPB Sir," he added.

Ghosh wrote, "A true legend. Nothing but respect for S P Balasubrahmanyam."

Aditi Rao Hydari said Balasubrahmanyam will forever remain "the voice of eternal love".

"My condolences and prayers to the family and fans." she added.

The health condition of the singer, who was admitted to the hospital with mild symptoms, deteriorated for the first time on August 13 after which he was put on life support and moved to the Intensive Care Unit.

On August 19, he was put on ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation)besides ventilator and a day after, when he remained critical, people from all walks of life, including celebrities and the general public, came together to pray for his early recovery.

On Thursday, he was put on ventilator and ECMO after his condition deteriorated.

More from Entertainment Hindi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AR Rahman SP Balasubrahmanyam COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (File photo | EPS)
SP Balasubrahmanyam Death: Hundreds throng singer's Chennai house to see him one last time
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp