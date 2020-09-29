STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
From Akshay Kumar to Farhan Akhtar: Bollywood angry over Hathras gang-rape, demand justice for victim

Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha among others have called for "serious punishment" after a 19-year-old Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras died on Tuesday, days after being raped by four men.

The woman was gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh.

She was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

Taking to Twitter, Kumar wrote that the incident had left him "angry and frustrated" and also called for the hanging of the rapists.

"Such brutality in #Hathras gangrape. When will this stop? Our laws and their enforcement must be so strict that the mere thought of punishment makes rapists shudder with fear! "Hang the culprits. Raise your voice to safeguard daughters and sisters. It's the least we can do," he tweeted.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Riteish Deshmukh said the culprits of the brutal and "horrific" crime should be "hanged in public".

The accused had tried to strangulate the woman to death as she resisted their attempt and in the process, she had ended up biting her tongue, suffering a severe cut on it.

A spokesman of the Aligarh hospital had said that the woman's legs were completely paralysed and arms partially paralysed.

"Justice for Hathras victim. Everyone deserves to live with dignity. Punish the perpetrators," Chadha wrote. Akhtar posted a heartbreak emoji and said it was a "sad, sad day".

"How much longer can this be allowed to go on," he wrote.

Swara Bhasker said the brutal gangrape was a reminder that there's no limit to monstrosity.

"We have become a sick, inhuman society. Shameful. Saddening," the actor said.

Actor Yami Gautam said it was disgusting that women are subjected to endless brutality.

"Tried really hard to gather my thoughts before expressing my sorrow, anger and disgust. It's 2020 and still, so many Nirbhayas have to give their lives. Can't imagine the pain she must have endured and her family. Praying for severe punishment and justice," she wrote.

According to the Hathras SP, the four accused, who have already been arrested, will now also face charges under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

