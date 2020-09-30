STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai Police summons director Anurag Kashyap in alleged sexual assault case against Payal Ghosh

The move comes days after Payal Ghosh said she would resort to a hunger strike if no action is taken against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, whom she accuses of rape and sexual assault.

Published: 30th September 2020 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Mumbai Police has summoned Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap on October 1 after actress Payal Ghosh filed an FIR against him alleging sexual assault and rape in 2013.

Kashyap has been asked to present himself at Versova Police station tomorrow at 11 am. Versova police is probing the case under sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (outraging modesty of woman), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement), an official said.

The move comes days after Payal Ghosh said she would resort to a hunger strike if no action is taken against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Ghosh had told reporters that Kashyap had not been arrested yet despite the  FIR because he is an "influential person".

On Tuesday, Ghosh and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale met Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari to seek action against Kashyap.

After the meeting, Athawale told reporters that the governor said he will speak with Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on the issue.

Kashyap on the other hand has dismissed the allegations and termed them 'baseless'.

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director has also received support from the Bollywood fraternity including ex-wives Arti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin backing him.

(With PTI inputs)

