Shilpa Shetty, mother booked for 'fraud' in Lucknow

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The troubles of actor Shilpa Shetty are far from over. A team of Lucknow Police has reached Mumbai to question Shetty and her mother Sunanda in an alleged fraud case through her wellness centre.

As per the sources, two FIRs were registered at Hazratganj and Vibhutikhand police stations in Lucknow. Now the cops have intensified the investigation in both cases. While one team of cops has reached Mumbai, the other team is planning to reach that city soon to question the actress and her mother.

Shilpa Shetty runs a chain of wellness centres named Iosis Wellness Centre and Spa. The chairperson of this firm is Shilpa herself while her mother Sunanda is the director.

ALSO READ | Sebi disposes of disclosure lapses case against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

It is alleged that Shilpa Shetty and her mother took crores of rupees from two persons in the name of awarding the franchise of the wellness centre and also opening its branch, but the promise was not fulfilled.

As a result, Jyotsna Chauhan, a resident of Omaxe Heights at Vibhutikhand police station and Rohit Veer Singh at Hazratganj police station had filed a case of alleged cheating. Now Hazratganj Police and Vibhutikhand Police have sent notices for questioning Shilpa Shetty and her mother in this case.

According to DCP (East) Sanjeev Suman, the investigation officer, in this case, will question actress Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda. The police officer said that the matter was high-profile and hence the police were closely investigating all the points.