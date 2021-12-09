STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Only love and gratitude': Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif announce themselves as husband and wife

The wedding was largely a lavish and private affair with heavily guarded wedding venue making it difficult for the media to report much to the fans.

Published: 09th December 2021 09:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 09:53 PM   |  A+A-

Katrina Kaif (L) and Vicky Kaushal got married at a luxury hotel in Sawai Madhopur

Katrina Kaif (L) and Vicky Kaushal got married at a luxury hotel in Sawai Madhopur. (Photo| Instagram)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Bollywood star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on Thursday began a "new journey together" as they tied the knot at a luxury hotel in Sawai Madhopur in the presence of family and close friends.

Hours after the wedding, the couple posted a series of pictures from their special day on Instagram, where they are seen holding hands while taking pheras and exchanging wedding garlands. "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together," the duo captioned the pictures on their respective Instagram accounts.

The wedding was largely a lavish and private affair with heavily guarded wedding venue making it difficult for the media to report much to the fans.

The only clue from the high-end Six Senses Fort Barwara, a fort converted into a hotel from which the media and curious lookers-on were kept at a safe distance, were three grainy pictures of the couple and a short video.

As journalists tasked with covering the celeb wedding and fans alike scoured social media platforms, the pictures leaked online showed the bride in a red lehnga and a groom in an ivory sherwani wearing garlands.

ALSO READ| Nice to see leading ladies of film industry breaking sexist norms: Kangana on Katrina-Vicky wedding

The other pictures that leaked from the wedding showed guests hanging out in the balcony of the heritage property. Kaif (38) and Kaushal (33) have been dating for more than a year.

While the arrangements and guest list for the wedding have been closely guarded, close friends and colleagues of the couple, including Kaif's frequent collaborator filmmaker Kabir Khan, his actor wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara of "Dhoom 3" and "Thugs of Hindostan" fame, actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are among those attending the wedding.

The big fat wedding of B-town was constantly in news, sparking media attention and even memes around the couple's three-day elaborative festivities, such as sufi theme for sangeet, no camera policy, guests required to sign an NDA or the couple selling their wedding photo rights and streaming rights for huge amounts.

