Dia Mirza marries businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, check out their pictures here!

By Online Desk

Actress Dia Mirza married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony on Monday.

Earlier today, the actress shared snaps from her Mehendi and pre-wedding functions on her Instagram account.

The 'Kaafir' actress flaunted her henna laden hands and captioned it 'Pyaar' (love) on her Instagram stories.

According to sources, the wedding took place in Mumbai at Bell Air Apartments, Bandra West and was a low-key affair with approximately 50 guests in attendance.

The star-studded guest list included celebrities like Jackky Bhagnani, Malaika Arora and Aditi Rao Hydari among others.

This is the second marriage for both Dia and Vaibhav.

Mirza was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha for 11 years and parted ways in 2019.

Despite rumours surrounding Dia's relationship with Vaibhav, neither had publicly commented on it.

Here are some pictures from the event: