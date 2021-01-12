First snap of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's baby? Uncle Vikas clarifies post, calls it 'random picture'

By Online Desk

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli became proud parents to a baby girl on Monday.

While the new mother and the baby are keeping healthy, fans and well-wishers couldn't contain their excitement after Virat's brother Vikas took to his Instagram and shared a photo of a newborn's feet.

Sharing a GIF of the newborn's feet wrapped in a blanket, Vikas wrote: "Happiness overboard .... angel in the house"

Many mistook the photo to be that of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's newborn child.

Many fans and media houses even shared the photo calling it the 'first pic of the newborn'. After the photo went viral, Vikas Kohli again put up a clarification post stating that the newborn in the previous post was a random baby and not Virat and Anushka's baby girl.

Netizens showered the family with congratulatory messages and extended their best wishes soon after the photo was posted.

The power couple announced their pregnancy in August of last year. They had tied the knot on December 11, 2017.

Virat Kohli was allowed to return home on paternity leave following the first Test in Australia.

During India’s Australia tour in 2017-18, an MSK Prasad-led panel had granted a similar leave to Rohit Sharma.

Anushka, meanwhile, was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Zero' in 2018.