It's a baby girl for Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

The Bollywood actor gave birth to the couple's first child on Monday afternoon, Kohli wrote on Twitter. 

Published: 11th January 2021 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Anushka Sharma (L) and husband Virat Kohli

Actress Anushka Sharma (L) and husband Virat Kohli (Photo| Twitter/ @AnushkaSharma)

By Online Desk

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma have become parents to a baby girl. The Bollywood actor gave birth to the couple's first child on Monday afternoon, Kohli wrote on Twitter. 

"Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," the tweet read. 

It was in August that Anushka and Kohli announced that they are expecting the arrival of their first child in January 2021. "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," Anushka's Instagram post read.

It was in 2017 that the duo tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy. 

ALSO READ | Cricket fraternity congratulates Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma on becoming parents

Virat Kohli was allowed to return to his wife fon paternity leave following the first Test in Australia. “Considering the long rigo­rous tours players go through, it is important to be with th­e­ir family when it matters the most. Birth of your first child is always precious,” is how fo­rmer selection committee chairman MSK Prasad explained the decision to let Kohli go from Down Under.

“Paternity leave is not part of BCCI’s written policy, but is considered on humanitarian grounds.” During India’s Australia tour in 2017-18, the Prasad-led panel granted a similar leave to Rohit Sharma.

