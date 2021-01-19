STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'History created': Film industry lauds Team India's series win against Australia

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Prithviraj and Mahesh Babu were among the celebrities who praised the resilience and grit of the injury-ravaged India team.

Published: 19th January 2021 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj lauded team India for their victory

folklore for the rest of cricketing history. (Photo| Twitter, PTI and EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan to Mohanlal, celebrities took to social media on Tuesday to hail team India after the Ajinkya Rahane-led cricket team won the fourth and final Test against Australia to clinch the series by 2-1.

Despite losing key players to injury, India chased down a mammoth 328 in the fourth and final Test, ending Australia's 32-year unbeaten run at Brisbane to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Bachchan, Shah Rukh, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh were among the celebrities who praised the resilience and grit of the injury-ravaged India team that had suffered a humiliation in the first test match when it was bundled out for a paltry 36 in the second innings.

Taking to Twitter, SRK said he was up all night to watch the nail-biting test match. "What an absolutely marvellous victory for our team!!! Stayed up all night to watch it unfold ball by ball. Now will sleep peacefully for a bit and savour this historic moment. Love to all our boys and greatly admire their resilience to power us through to this win. Chak De India!" he wrote.

Bachchan hailed the "incredible victory" of India as he noted that the team of new and emerging talents suffered body blows and racial abuses to come out on top. "INDIAAAAA ..INDIA !! INDIAAAA ..INDIA ..THOK DIYA ..Australia ko ..INCREDIBLE VICTORY ..badhai badhai badhai ..!! Body blows ! Injury ! Racist abuse ! INCREDIBLE INDIA !!" he tweeted.

Kumar posted, "Congratulations Team India for an exemplary performance, winning against all odds and creating history...truly Champions." 

Filmmaker Karan Johar termed India's series in Australia as "incredible" and "historic". "Congratulations #TeamIndia for retaining the #BorderGavaskarTrophy & achieving the stellar feat of winning at the Gabba. Great show of character from the boys, so proud!" he added.

Ranveer Singh, who is set to present the story of India's 1983 world cup win with Kabir Khan's "83", wrote, "Historic win!!! What an effort!!! So proud!"

Anil Kapoor particularly praised players Shubham Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant for leading India's run chase in the match. "What a historic win for India!! Congrats to @ajinkyarahane88 for captaining such a young side to an amazing win! Great innings by @RealShubmanGill , @cheteshwar1 , and @RishabhPant17!" he said.

Varun Dhawan and filmmaker Rohit Shetty celebrated the moment on Instagram, calling the win "historic".

Sharing an image of the team on Instagram, Arjun Kapoor praised the "composure, patience, resilience and mentality" of the players. "All of India is cheering for you! INDIAAAA INDIAAAA #AUSvIND #BorderGavaskarTrophy," he added.

Actor Kartik Aaryan proposed that a feature film should be made on the historic moment. "Iss Match pe toh Film banni chahiye (A movie should be made about this match) What a Historic Win #TeamIndia" he said.

"Outstanding! Go team India.Champions down under," tweeted Farhan Akhtar.

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu said he will cherish the historic win of team India for the longest time."History was made once again!! The Gabba has been conquered...series sealed 2-1!! Still in a daze! Will cherish this day for a long time. Congratulations on the historic win, Team India!! Incredibly happy and proud #AUSvsIND," he said.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal also called the win as epic and congratulated team India. Actor Prithivraj Sukumaran called this win "folklore for the rest of cricketing history". "Eden Gardens might still be the finest Indian fight back I’ve seen..but as an entire series..this is folklore for the rest of cricketing history! Well played Australia..but you just came up against India next gen! Skill, passion and absolute fearlessness! Cricket Gold standard!" he tweeted.

Actor Preity Zinta, who co-owns Indian Premiere League (IPL) team Kings XI Punjab, hailed the determination and strength of team India. "OMG !!! What a WIN #Gabba has been breached & conquered and with it #TeamIndia moves to the No 1 spot in the World Test ranking. "What grit, determination & strength of character shown by the boys in Blue #INDvAUS #Champions #JaiHind #Ting," she wrote.

ALSO READ| Don't know how to describe this victory, just proud of all the boys: Ajinkya Rahane

Actors Suniel Shetty and Sunny Deol also congratulated team India on the feat. "Congratulations Team India for this historic win! The future of cricket is shining bright," Shetty said. Deol wrote, "Never ever underestimate any Indian #INDvsAUS".

Gulshan Devaiah tweeted, "What a great fighting feel good series victory!!! #INDvAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy retained !!!" "And that's how history is created!!!" wrote "Tandav" star Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub.

India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
