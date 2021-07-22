WATCH | Yami Gautam extends birthday wish to her 'camera shy' father with unseen pre-wedding video

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Yami Gautam, on Thursday, penned an adorable birthday wish for her father with an unseen heartwarming video from her haldi ceremony.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Yami, who recently tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar, dug out an unseen video from her pre-wedding rituals on the occasion of her father's birthday.

The actor looks breathtakingly beautiful in a yellow suit teamed with a red patterned dupatta set for the haldi ceremony.

In the birthday note, Yami revealed that her father is 'camera-shy' and that it took her wedding to get some good clicks with him.

"It took a wedding to finally have so many moments captured with my camera-shy father. Happy birthday to my amazing paa. And your non-stop commentary is more prominent than all of us present together in the frame, eh @s_u_r_i_l_i_e #myworld," she captioned the post.

Yami and Aditya got married to each other in an intimate wedding ceremony on June 4, 2021. For the unversed, Yami has featured in Aditya Dhar's directorial, 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

"With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family," Yami posted while announcing the news of her wedding.

For the wedding, Yami chose to wear a red coloured saree while Aditya was seen wearing a white sherwani. The news of Yami and Aditya's wedding came as a surprise for the fans as the two always kept it a secret.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami has many interesting movies in her kitty.

She will be next seen in 'Dasvi' with Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur, in thriller film 'A Thursday', in comedy thriller 'Bhoot Police' with Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan, and Arjun Kapor, and recently announced Aniruddha Roy Chowdary's 'Lost'.