STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Yami Gautam extends birthday wish to her 'camera shy' father with unseen pre-wedding video

In the birthday note, Yami revealed that her father is 'camera-shy' and that it took her wedding to get some good clicks with him.

Published: 22nd July 2021 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

The actor looks breathtakingly beautiful in a yellow suit teamed with a red patterned dupatta set for the haldi ceremony. (Photo | Yami Gautam, Instagram)

The actor looks breathtakingly beautiful in a yellow suit teamed with a red patterned dupatta set for the haldi ceremony. (Photo | Yami Gautam, Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Yami Gautam, on Thursday, penned an adorable birthday wish for her father with an unseen heartwarming video from her haldi ceremony.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Yami, who recently tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar, dug out an unseen video from her pre-wedding rituals on the occasion of her father's birthday.

The actor looks breathtakingly beautiful in a yellow suit teamed with a red patterned dupatta set for the haldi ceremony.

In the birthday note, Yami revealed that her father is 'camera-shy' and that it took her wedding to get some good clicks with him.

"It took a wedding to finally have so many moments captured with my camera-shy father. Happy birthday to my amazing paa. And your non-stop commentary is more prominent than all of us present together in the frame, eh @s_u_r_i_l_i_e #myworld," she captioned the post.

Yami and Aditya got married to each other in an intimate wedding ceremony on June 4, 2021. For the unversed, Yami has featured in Aditya Dhar's directorial, 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

"With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family," Yami posted while announcing the news of her wedding.

For the wedding, Yami chose to wear a red coloured saree while Aditya was seen wearing a white sherwani. The news of Yami and Aditya's wedding came as a surprise for the fans as the two always kept it a secret.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami has many interesting movies in her kitty.

She will be next seen in 'Dasvi' with Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur, in thriller film 'A Thursday', in comedy thriller 'Bhoot Police' with Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan, and Arjun Kapor, and recently announced Aniruddha Roy Chowdary's 'Lost'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yami Gautam Yami Gautam wedding
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp