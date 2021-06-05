STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Newlywed Yami Gautam shares pictures from her mehendi ceremony, check them out here!

In the images, Yami is seen smiling while mehendi is being applied to her hands. The actor looks breathtakingly beautiful in an orange salwar-kameez set for the mehendi ceremony.

Published: 05th June 2021 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Yami tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar in an intimate ceremony on Friday. (Photo | Yami Gautam, Instagram)

Yami tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar in an intimate ceremony on Friday. (Photo | Yami Gautam, Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: On Saturday, actor Yami Gautam, who recently tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar, shared a few pictures from her pre-wedding ceremonies on Instagram.

In the images, Yami is seen smiling while mehendi is being applied to her hands. The actor looks breathtakingly beautiful in an orange salwar-kameez set for the mehendi ceremony.

"O dear one, why worry? What is meant for you will always, always find you. -Lalleshwari," Yami captioned the post.

Also, in one of the photographs, the couple is seen looking lovingly at each other.

Fans are completely in awe of Yami's mehendi look.

Here are some more pictures from the ceremony:

All smiles: Yami in a candid snap from the ceremony (Photo | Yami Gautam, Instagram)
Yami with henna on her hands (Photo | Yami Gautam, Instagram)
Yami donned an orange suit for the rituals (Photo | Yami Gautam, Instagram)

Yami and Aditya got married to each other in an intimate wedding ceremony on Friday.

For the unversed, Yami has featured in Aditya Dhar's directorial, 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

"With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family," Yami posted while announcing the news of her wedding on June 4.

For the wedding, Yami chose to wear a red coloured saree while Aditya was seen wearing a white sherwani.

The news of Yami and Aditya's wedding came as a surprise for the fans as the two always kept it a secret.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami will be seen in a plenty of projects -- 'Bhoot Police', 'A Thursday' and 'Dasvi'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yami Gautam Yami Gautam wedding Aditya Dhar Yami Gautam wedding pics Yami Gautam mehendi photos
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp