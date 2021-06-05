STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Your voice is your biggest tool, you can't use it loosely: Bhumi Pednekar on World Environment Day

The actress said a person who can influence cannot use their voice loosely.

Published: 05th June 2021 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Bhumi Pednekar (Photo | Bhumi Pednekar, Instagram)

Actress Bhumi Pednekar (Photo | Bhumi Pednekar, Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Bhumi Pednekar, on the occasion of World Environment Day on Saturday, said that while expressing opinion is important, it also often leads to backlash.

"Being woke is about putting your opinion and standing by it for the betterment of society. I feel it's a double-edged sword because at times being woke can also have lots of backlash," Bhumi, who is also an environmentalist, said.

She added: "More often than not I feel you need to have a certain amount of confidence to step out and put the thoughts you believe in out there, but it needs to come from a place of responsibility and from a place of knowledge."

ALSO READ | World Environment Day 2021: Ayushmann Khurrana reminisces shooting in Northeast

The actress said a person who can influence cannot use their voice loosely as it is their biggest tool.

"I think that's very important, especially when you are a person who is in a place of influence and there are many that follow you, your voice is your biggest tool and you can't use it loosely. As we say that with great power comes great responsibility, and especially for influencers this statement is like the truest," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhumi Pednekar World Environment Day
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp