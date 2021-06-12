STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ajay Devgn organises mass Covid vaccination camp in Mumbai

In April, Devgn had joined hands with BMC and Hinduja Hospital to set up ICUs and provide emergency medical facilities for Mumbaikars affected by COVID-19.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn through his NY Foundation organised a vaccination camp in Mumbai on Friday for workers associated with the entertainment industry and media professionals.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter handle by writing, "AJAY DEVGN ORGANISES VACCINATION CAMP... #AjayDevgn's NY Foundation conducted a vaccination camp on 11 June 2021 in #Mumbai... Those vaccinated included workers associated with the entertainment industry and media professionals."

Earlier, filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar, and producer Mahaveer Jain had joined hands to start a free-of-cost vaccine drive for the workers of the entertainment industry.

It was also reported that a COVID vaccination drive for workers of the film industry was started by Yash Raj Films (YRF) studios, which aimed to inoculate around 4000 workers in the first phase.

YRF aims to vaccinate 30,000 registered members of the FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees). The company has already vaccinated its employees in an earlier drive that happened in Mumbai.

Besides YRF Studios, producer Sajid Nadiadwala held a vaccination drive for over 500 employees and their families of his company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Last week, the Producers Guild of India (PGI) also began their vaccination drive for its members and associated production crews.

Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) and Screenwriters Association (SWA) have also announced that they will be organising free vaccination drives for their staff members.

