STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

The lone tigress

This weekly column is a rumination on how women  are portrayed in cinema

Published: 23rd June 2021 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Vidya Balan in a still from 'Sherni'

Vidya Balan in a still from 'Sherni'

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

The global percentage of women in the human population, and in India, is close to 50 percent. However, if you look at our cinema, often thought to be a reflection of our society, you rarely get this impression. The Token Female TM, also referred to as The Smurfette Principle, is one of entertainment’s most common tropes. It is when a lone woman is included in an otherwise entirely male ensemble. It’s a trope quite common in Hollywood. If you exclude love interests and women villains, this Token Female is ubiquitous in action films, from The Avengers to Inception. This slowly gave way to the ‘Two Girls in the Team’ trope in which creators seem more ‘equal’. There’s representation, but the content is carefully tailored so as not to look like it’s just for women (An all-male cast though is considered perfectly unisex).

In the Indian context, you can apply The Lone Woman trope to almost any mainstream commercial film, especially in Tamil. Our film universes are usually so male-dominant that they usually have room for exactly one woman, the love interest. As American writer Katha Pollitt, who coined the term, The Smurfette Principle, noted in 1991, “The woman character essentially represents ‘femininity’ in these cases. She may or may not play a major role in the story, but typically is ‘everything female’.” This is precisely the description of women in our mainstream films. A recent example would be Jagame Thandhiram, where Attila is the only notable female character.

ALSO READ | Sherni review: Vidya Balan fronts a sharp conservation drama

One can even argue that The Family Man uses the lone women trope as well, given that it has one woman in each group. This is even seen in women-centric films like Airaa or Raatchasi, where the lead herself turns out to be the lone woman. Gunjan Saxena is an example too. While the previous examples are of fictional narratives, in Gunjan Saxena, a real woman co-officer was omitted from the narrative in order to achieve the ‘lone woman against patriarchy’ effect.

However, Amit Masurkar’s Sherni comes as a breath of fresh air. There’s a lot to like in Sherni: The thoroughness of the narrative, it’s not-preachy-but-still-effective politics. But what really stood out for me was how it organically populated its universe with women. Apart from the Divisional Forest Officer Vidya Vincent (Vidya Balan), we see several other forest officers and stakeholders in the search operation for the tigress. Even more importantly, they hold opinions on social matters. They stand up to local landlords, correct mansplaining men, and mostly, are shown doing their work. It is an acute reminder of how low our existing standards are that we have to celebrate such details.

Sherni’s casting choices are based on reality: reports do indicate that a lot of women do get appointed as forest officers. But given the influence of pop culture, you would never know this. Vidya’s look is another refreshing change in the film. When films are usually set in the jungle, we are often shown women wearing tight tank tops and shorts. But Sherni sidesteps the Western influence and is realistically Indian. Vidya rocks the kurta-leggings-dupatta with a sports shoe look, something that every middle-class woman must have worn at least once, despite it being regarded as a fashion blasphemy.

There are niftier touches too: a handmade handbag, and elephant earrings, that not only feel real but also adds to her persona of a no-frills officer. Vidya Balan is known for playing strong women, but she also admits that they have been strong in obvious ways. Vidya Vincent, however, challenges stereotypes there as well. She is quiet, a loner herself like the tigress she is searching for. Have you ever wondered why nature is referred to as Mother Nature—why the earth and its rivers are referred to by feminine pronouns? Is it because we don’t respect their boundaries? Is it because we only ‘take’ from them all the time? In one of the best lines from the film, a student says, “It’s simple, sir. If the tiger exists, so does the jungle. If the jungle exists, there’s rain. If it rains, there’s water. If there’s water, there’s human life.” Isn’t this true of women as well?

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
women in cinema representation of women in films
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp