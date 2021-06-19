Home Entertainment Review

Sherni REVIEW | Vidya Balan fronts a sharp conservation drama

Sherni is the fourth time Vidya Balan is playing a character named Vidya. This may not be a complete accident.

Published: 19th June 2021 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Sherni is the fourth time Vidya Balan is playing a character named Vidya. This may not be a complete accident. The actor commands a rare authority that tends to rub off on her roles. Hindi film heroes have long imposed themselves on their work. To them, a degree of metaness is usually a joke or a nod of admission. But it’s different with Vidya. Her name doesn’t distract so much as pull us closer to her current predicament. Vidya Vincent is Divisional Forest Officer in Bijashpur, Madhya Pradesh.

She’s been with the forest department for nine years; her new posting is gradually wearing her down. In other words, we are no more in the domain of Newton (2017). In director Amit Masurkar’s previous film, a fledgling election official took on trouble on his very first day.

Vidya, by contrast, is doggedly well-adjusted. “Can we talk in private?” she requests a local agitator-something Newton won’t be caught dead doing. Sherni, written by Aastha Tiku with dialogues by Amit and Yashasvi Mishra, throws us deep into its complex ecology. First, a large, stray buffalo is killed on the margins of the forest. Then a human body turns up, then another. Vidya, working with a small team and an independent DNA specialist (Vijay Raaz), scopes out the offender a rogue tigress named ‘T12’.

“Isn’t she sweet?” a senior official comments, eerily preparing us for the technical, bureaucratic and ethical nightmare about to unfold. Those raised on a diet of Jim Corbett stories might be turned off by the film. This isn’t a story about a hunt or an elaborate trap. Instead, Sherni peekssometimes all too directly-into the intricacies of a jungle community.

On the way to the kill site, Vidya is told the forest is spread out unevenly. To cross from one region to another, “an animal must cross the fields.” This is confirmed by the grazers who add that the government plantations have further shut them out. It’s a lot to grasp, but the film keeps adding new players and dimensions: local politicians, covetous hunters, greedy landlords, faceless miners. Does it all gel? Amit, in significantly scaling up his film, might have missed a few targets. His visual prowess remains intact: the way natural light filters through green treetops is a signature of the director (the cinematographer here is Rakesh Haridas).

Yet, where Newton’s imagery stung, and was rooted in its economy, Sherni fails to leave the same impact. I sensed a troubling blankness in certain parts: images piled on for documentary precision and nothing else. The first time someone regards Vidya as a ‘lady officer’, it gives a hint of a larger battle to come. The battle does arrive. Aastha’s screenplay highlights the small, imperceptible insults someone in Vidya’s position would face. This is done with sharpness and a lot of humour and heart.

“You look just like an officer!” Vidya’s mother- in-law exclaims seeing her in uniform. Mukul Chadda is pleasingly soft as her corporate- working husband. There is a constant parallel between Vidya and the lone female survivor she’s tracking. The film, though titled Sherni, does not overstress this. At one point, Vidya tells her boss, “Our job is to find a solution. not create more problems.” You can read her words both ways. She’s being idealistic, practically.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vidya Balan Sherni

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from 'Loki' web series

'Loki' web series review: A promise of brilliance

The characters of In the Name of God can be easily segregated into binaries-the senescent ‘good and bad’ duality.

'In The Name of God' review: Irrepairable ending undoes a promising start

A still from 'Jagame Thandiram'

'Jagame Thandiram' review: Too frivolous to be serious, too serious to be fun

A still from Vidya Balan-starrer 'Sherni'.

'Sherni' Movie Review: Vidya Balan fronts a sharp conservation drama

A still from 'Lupin Part-2' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

'Lupin Part-2' review: A worthy, satisfyingly thrilling follow-up

Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp