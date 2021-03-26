STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Difficult to say how I got infected, got tested in past over 30 times: Milind Soman on his COVID diagnosis

Taking to Instagram, Soman penned a detailed summary about his recent trips, saying that he is not able to understand "how I got infected or from whom".

Actor Milind Soman (Photo courtesy: Twitter@milindrunning)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Milind Soman, who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, on Friday said he contracted the disease despite being "reasonably careful" in taking all the precautions.

The actor-model on Thursday shared the news about his diagnosis and said he is under quarantine.

"I had a negative report on the 18th March when I came back from Delhi, was working from home and only went out to run every day, but started feeling a little low energy on 23rd.

"I also had a mild headache and elevated body temp of 98 degree," he wrote in the post, alongside a profile photo of him.

The 55-year-old actor, who was last seen on the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 series "Paurashpur", revealed that since he has been traveling frequently since last year, he has got himself tested for COVID-19 at least 30 times.

"I took my first RTPCR test on 4th September 2020 as part of govt regulations before a flight, and have been traveling almost every week since then, even went to the US in October! I have taken the RTPCR test more than 30 times so far, it was like a routine," Soman said.

"I was reasonably careful, following all prescribed protocol. Even so, like @ankita_earthy and I discussed many times, it was always a question of when. Today when I woke up, pulse was 61, 02 was 99 and temp 97.6," he added.

In recent days, several other Bollywood celebrities, including R Madhavan, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee and Satish Kaushik, have contracted the virus.

On Thursday, Mumbai recorded 5,504 new coronavirus infections, taking the caseload in the state to 3,80,115.

