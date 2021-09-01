STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Bombay HC reserves order on Kangana Ranaut's plea seeking quashing of defamation proceedings

Actor Kangana Ranaut said in her plea the lower court did not independently examine the complainant or witnesses named in the complaint against her.

Published: 01st September 2021 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar (L) and Kangana Ranaut (R) (Photo | PTI, Twitter)

Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar (L) and Kangana Ranaut (R) (Photo | PTI, Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on a plea filed by actor Kangana Ranaut seeking quashing of criminal defamation proceedings initiated against her by a metropolitan magistrate's court in the city on a complaint filed by Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Ranaut, through her counsel Rizwan Siddiquee, had challenged the defamation proceedings initiated earlier this year, saying the magistrate's court in suburban Andheri had failed to apply its mind to the case.

Ranaut said in her plea the lower court did not independently examine the complainant or witnesses named in the complaint against her, but it instead relied merely upon the discretion of the Juhu police and initiated the case against her.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut praises Karan Johar's production 'Shershaah'

On Wednesday, Siddiquee told a single bench presided over by Justice Revati Mohite-Dere that the police inquiry into Akhtar's complaint was "one-sided."

"My witnesses were never examined. The magistrate should have ensured that no party is harassed," Siddiquee told the HC.

Akhtar's counsel Jay Bharadwaj, however, told the bench that the magistrate had ordered the police inquiry after going through Akhtar's complaint and excerpts of the interview in which Ranaut had made the alleged defamatory comments.

He further said the police had summoned witnesses and concerned persons, including Ranaut, to ensure its inquiry was impartial, but the actor never responded to the summons.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Thalaivii' to hit cinemas in September

Akhtar filed a criminal complaint against Ranaut in November last year before the Andheri metropolitan magistrate for allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments against him in a television interview given to journalist Arnab Goswami.

In December 2020, the court directed the Juhu police to conduct an inquiry into Akhtar's complaint.

The police subsequently informed the court that an offence of defamation, as alleged by Akhtar against the actor, was prima facie made out, and further probe into the same was required.

The court accordingly, initiated criminal proceedings against Ranaut and issued summons to her in February this year.

As per section 202 of the CrPC, a magistrate, on receipt of a complaint of an offence of which he or she is authorised to take cognisance of, can inquire, or direct the police to see if an actual case is made out, before issuing summons to an accused person.

The high court is likely to pass an order on Ranaut's plea on September 9.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court Kangana Ranaut Javed Akhtar
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp