STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Veteran actor Saira Banu diagnosed with cardiac problems

'On September 1, Saira Banu's cardiac tests happened and she has been diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome,' a Hinduja Hospital doctor said.

Published: 02nd September 2021 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu

Bollywood actor Saira Banu with late husband Dilip Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Saira Banu, admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital here, has been diagnosed with a heart problem and doctors are keen on an angiogram procedure but she has refused permission, a hospital doctor said on Thursday.

The 77-year-old 'Padosan'actor, who lost her husband Dilip Kumar in July, was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, in Khar on August 28 following breathlessness, high blood pressure and high sugar.

'Yesterday, her cardiac tests happened and she has been diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome,' a Hinduja Hospital doctor said.

Doctors suggested a CAG (coronary angiogram), but Saira Banu has refused to undergo the medical procedure, the doctor said.

"Once she gives her consent, doctors can perform an angiography."

According to the doctor who is attending on her, Saira Banu is also battling depression after Dilip Kumar's death.

'She doesn't sleep much. She wants to go home.'

The actor might be discharged from the ICU and moved to a room soon.

Her husband and screen icon Dilip Kumar died on July 7 at the age of 98 after a long ailment.

The couple, who acted together in several films, including "Sagina" and "Gopi", got married in 1966.

Saira Banu made her acting debut opposite Shammi Kapoor in the 1961 film 'Junglee' and went on to appear in movies such as 'Bluff Master', 'Jhuk Gaya Aasman', 'Aayi Milan Ki Bela', 'Pyar Mohabbat', 'Victoria No.203', 'Aadmi Aur Insaan', 'Resham Ki Dori', 'Shagird' and 'Diwana'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saira Banu Dilip Kumar Bollywood Hinduja Hospital
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp